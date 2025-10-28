Five easy breast self-exam steps that can help detect cancer early

1. Choose the right time
- Pick a consistent time each month to do your self-exam.
- If you have a menstrual cycle, the best time is a few days after your period ends, when your breasts are less tender.
- Post-menopausal women should choose the same day each month for their exam.
- Consistency helps you identify any changes over time.
2. Visual inspection in front of a mirror
- Stand unclothed from the waist up in front of a mirror.
- With your arms by your sides, check for changes in shape, size or skin texture.
- Raise both arms overhead and look again for differences.
- Place your hands on your hips and press inward to tighten the chest muscles, which makes dimpling or puckering easier to spot.
- Note any unusual signs like redness, swelling, dimpling, or an inverted nipple.
3. Physical exam- standing
- Examine one breast at a time using the opposite hand (right hand for left breast and vice versa).
- Apply light, then medium, then firm pressure to feel tissue at varying depths.
- Move in small circular motions, covering the entire breast — from the collarbone to the top of the abdomen and from the armpit to the cleavage.
- Gently press the nipple to check for fluid or discharge. Report any bloody or unusual discharge to your doctor.
4. Physical exam- lying downLying down spreads the breast tissue evenly, making it easier to detect changes, especially for those with larger breasts.
- Lie on your back with a pillow under your shoulder and that arm behind your head.
- Use the opposite hand to examine the breast, following the same light-to-firm pressure method.
- Cover the full area and gently squeeze the nipple to check for discharge.
- Repeat on the other side.
5. Make notes and follow up
Seven Ps of a breast self-exam
Why self-examination matters
- Regular self-exams help you learn how your breasts look and feel normally, so when something differs, you’ll recognise it sooner.
- Many people who find a breast lump first at home did so because they were familiar with their breasts’ usual shape and texture.
- Although self-exams don’t replace professional screening and can sometimes cause worry over benign lumps, they are a useful tool to prompt earlier discussion with a doctor.
