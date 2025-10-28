Five easy breast self-exam steps that can help detect cancer early

Breast cancer is most treatable when found early. And the first person to notice a change is often not a doctor, but you. It takes less time than scrolling through your morning messages, yet it could change everything.

A monthly breast self-exam can help you spot early signs of cancer long before you’d expect them. While not a substitute for professional screening, it helps you understand your body and know when something feels unusual.

1. Choose the right time

Pick a consistent time each month to do your self-exam.

If you have a menstrual cycle, the best time is a few days after your period ends, when your breasts are less tender.

Post-menopausal women should choose the same day each month for their exam.

Consistency helps you identify any changes over time.

2. Visual inspection in front of a mirror

Stand unclothed from the waist up in front of a mirror.

With your arms by your sides, check for changes in shape, size or skin texture.

Raise both arms overhead and look again for differences.

Place your hands on your hips and press inward to tighten the chest muscles, which makes dimpling or puckering easier to spot.

Note any unusual signs like redness, swelling, dimpling, or an inverted nipple.

3. Physical exam- standing

Use the pads of your three middle fingers on one hand and follow these steps:

Examine one breast at a time using the opposite hand (right hand for left breast and vice versa).

Apply light, then medium, then firm pressure to feel tissue at varying depths.

Move in small circular motions, covering the entire breast — from the collarbone to the top of the abdomen and from the armpit to the cleavage.

Gently press the nipple to check for fluid or discharge. Report any bloody or unusual discharge to your doctor. “Many women find the easiest way to examine their breasts is when their skin is wet and slippery, so they like to do this step in the shower,” says Dr Pankhuri Gautam, gynaecologist and obstetrician, Endoscopia Women Care Clinic, Jaipur.

4. Physical exam- lying down Lying down spreads the breast tissue evenly, making it easier to detect changes, especially for those with larger breasts. Lie on your back with a pillow under your shoulder and that arm behind your head.

Use the opposite hand to examine the breast, following the same light-to-firm pressure method.

Cover the full area and gently squeeze the nipple to check for discharge.

Repeat on the other side. 5. Make notes and follow up After your exam, take a moment to note how your breasts look and feel. Record anything unusual such as a nipple that becomes inverted, redness, swelling, or skin dimpling resembling an orange peel. Lying down spreads the breast tissue evenly, making it easier to detect changes, especially for those with larger breasts.

While most changes are harmless, it’s important to contact your doctor for a proper check-up if you notice anything new. “It’s normal for breast tissue to feel slightly lumpy or uneven, especially during your cycle. The goal is to know what’s normal for you so you can recognise changes early,” explains Dr Gautam. Remember, a self-exam is not a replacement for professional screening such as a mammogram or ultrasound. Seven Ps of a breast self-exam Once familiar with the basics, use the 'seven Ps' to guide your monthly exam: Position: Inspect your breasts both standing and lying down

Perimeter: Include areas extending to your armpits, collarbone, and abdomen Palpation: Use your three middle fingers in gentle circular motions Pressure: Apply light, medium, and firm pressure Pattern: Follow a consistent pattern each time Practice: Make self-exams a regular routine Planning: Know what to do if you detect an unusual change Why self-examination matters Regular self-exams help you learn how your breasts look and feel normally, so when something differs, you’ll recognise it sooner.

Many people who find a breast lump first at home did so because they were familiar with their breasts’ usual shape and texture.

Although self-exams don’t replace professional screening and can sometimes cause worry over benign lumps, they are a useful tool to prompt earlier discussion with a doctor. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS