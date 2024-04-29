Home / Health / Chromosome polymorphism a key factor in recurrent pregnancy loss: Study

Chromosome polymorphism a key factor in recurrent pregnancy loss: Study

The researchers caution that more studies are needed to solidify this link

Recurrent pregnancy loss, defined as two or more pregnancy losses, affects roughly 7.4 per cent of couples in India, and for many, the cause remains a mystery
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A recent study by Redcliffe Labs in India has found a link between chromosome variations and recurrent pregnancy loss. The study identified a significantly higher prevalence (up to 33.7 per cent) of chromosomal polymorphisms (CPM) in couples experiencing repeated miscarriages and infertility.

Recurrent pregnancy loss, defined as two or more pregnancy losses, affects roughly 7.4 per cent of couples in India, and for many, the cause remains a mystery. Traditionally, chromosomal polymorphisms were considered harmless variations. However, this study suggests they may play a larger role than previously understood.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The study, which involved over 1,400 individuals comprising 700 couples clinically diagnosed with recurrent pregnancy loss, revealed that chromosome variations were found in a significantly higher proportion (up to 33.7 per cent) of couples with recurrent pregnancy loss than previously expected.


Speaking on this, Ashish Fauzdar, Head of Clinical Genomics & Cytogenetics at Redcliffe Labs, stated, “While multiple studies around pregnancy loss have been conducted in the Indian subcontinent, we are the first ones to identify the high prevalence of chromosomal polymorphism in couples with recurrent pregnancy loss. It clearly indicates that CPM plays a more significant role than previously thought. While more research is needed, our findings will enable doctors to counsel patients and undertake timely clinical interventions for couples planning future pregnancies after unexplained repeated pregnancy loss.”

The researchers caution that more studies are needed to solidify this link. However, these findings offer hope for couples struggling with unexplained pregnancy loss. By recognizing chromosomal variations as a potential cause, doctors may be better equipped to guide patients towards successful pregnancies.

Also Read

IVF: How much does it cost? Is it covered by insurance? Queries answered

Indira IVF on global expansion spree, eyes overseas centre in Nepal first

HC allows widow suffering from mental trauma to terminate 27-week pregnancy

HC recalls order on ending 29-week pregnancy over mental health concerns

Fertility care needs financial planning: What to do for insurance, funding

Indegene sets IPO price band at Rs 430-452, aims to raise Rs 1,842 crore

Manipal Hospitals acquires 87% stake in Medica Synergie for Rs 1,400 crore

Health secy Chandra urges states, UTs to link ABHA IDs with health portals

Traffic noise can increase risk of cardiovascular disease: Study

Why Caesarean section deliveries are rising at an alarming rate in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IVF Treatmentpregnancychild birthbirth

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story