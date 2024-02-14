Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day 2024: Importance, types and treatment

Every year on February 14, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day is held to raise awareness of CHDs, or congenital heart defects, which can be mild or severe and occur at birth. These heart defects can influence the structure of a child's heart and the manner in which it works.

From influencing the heart's capacity to pump blood, developmental postponements, to long term health dangers like heart failure, arrhythmias, and stroke, congenital heart defects can cause a scope of medical problems. In India, around 2 lakh kids are born every year with congenital heart illness. Around one-fifth of these experience the ill effects of critical heart illness.

What is the importance of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day? The problem of congenital heart defects must be fixed right away. Early recognition and treatment empower further improving prognosis and decreasing complexities for people born with congenital heart defects (CHDs). Elevated awareness around congenital heart defects and backing attempts can assist with expanding financing for exploration and driving advancements in treatment choices. More data about risk factors, prevention procedures, and so on can assist with working on the quality of life of children with CHDs. Congenital Heart Defect: Types Bicuspid aortic valve (BAV): Bicuspid aortic valve is a congenital heart condition portrayed by the aortic valve having two cusps rather than the common three, possibly prompting valve dysfunction and other cardiovascular complexities.

Ventricular septal defects (VSD): Ventricular septal defects are congenital heart abnormalities described by an unusual opening in the wall that isolates the heart's lower chambers, prompting blending of oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood.

Atrial septal defects (ASD): Atrial septal defects are congenital heart defects described by an unusual opening in the wall between the heart's upper chambers, prompting the blending of oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood.

While some heart imperfections can be dealt with effectively, others might require surgical intercession or other treatment. Kids with CCHD need medical surgery or therapy within their first year of life to survive and have a healthy existence.