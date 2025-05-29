India, Thailand, Singapore see uptick in Covid cases; WHO urges vigilance

India and several Asian nations are witnessing a renewed spike in Covid-19 cases, prompting governments to review health infrastructure and issue precautionary advisories. While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported a global rise in infections, authorities in India and countries like China, Singapore, and Thailand are stepping up monitoring efforts, especially with newer sub-variants of the Omicron strain now in circulation.

1,009 active Covid-19 cases in India

As of May 28, India recorded a total of 1,009 active Covid-19 cases, with Kerala (430), Maharashtra (209), and Delhi (104) leading in numbers, according to the Union Ministry of Health. Karnataka reported 40 new infections on Wednesday, raising the state’s active caseload to 126. The positivity rate over the past 24 hours stood at 10.12 per cent, based on 395 tests conducted.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited KC General Hospital in Malleswaram to inspect preparedness. “I personally verified the availability of oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, ventilators, and masks. A dedicated Covid-19 helpline will be launched soon,” he said.

Punjab, meanwhile, confirmed two active cases, and Chandigarh reported its first Covid-related death in recent months, a 40-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh with comorbidities, including Hepatitis B.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that current variants remain sub-lineages of Omicron and are largely causing mild symptoms. However, experts like Dr Arjun Dang of Dr Dangs Lab have pointed to the presence of more transmissible sub-variants like LF7 and NV181 in states such as Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Strong Covid-19 variant observed in China

China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a positivity rate of 15.8 per cent from selected hospital tests in early May, up significantly from 6.3 per cent at the end of March. In April alone, China logged over 168,000 confirmed cases, including 340 severe ones, and nine deaths, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

Chinese health experts have identified XDV and XDV.1 as the dominant strains. Zhong Nanshan, a prominent respiratory disease specialist, has warned these variants show stronger immune evasion and advised older adults and people with health conditions to take heightened precautions. A decline in cases is expected by late June.

Over 180,000 cases this year in Thailand

Thailand has recorded 187,031 Covid-19 cases and at least 44 deaths from January to mid-May, the National Thailand reported. A total of 67,484 new cases and eight fatalities were recorded over a week (May 18–24), with Bangkok leading in numbers. The annual Songkran water festival in April has been partially blamed for the spread.

Authorities have ramped up access to digital healthcare services and are distributing masks, test kits, and sanitisers. Free telemedicine consultations and doorstep delivery of medicines are being provided through government apps like SaluberMD and Mordee.

Singapore recommends masks, booster shots

Singapore has also seen a rise in cases, with an estimated 14,200 infections in early May, up from 11,100 the previous week. Hospital admissions rose slightly but remain under control. The predominant strain is a descendant of the JN.1 variant, which now accounts for more than two-thirds of local cases.

The Health Ministry has advised senior citizens, high-risk groups, and nursing home residents to take booster shots. While no Covid-related fatalities have been reported this year, residents have been urged to wear masks in crowded spaces and avoid social activities when unwell.

WHO urged Covid vigilance

According to the WHO, there were 91,583 reported Covid-19 cases globally in the 28 days leading up to May 11. Thailand led the tally, followed by Brazil, the UK, Greece, and France. However, the data excludes China and the US, both of which have not submitted recent updates.

The WHO reiterated that while Covid-19 has entered an endemic phase in many parts of the world, periodic surges are expected.