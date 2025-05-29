What if we told you that the fruit considered the healthiest in the world is not an exotic berry or a trendy superfood, but something very simple and familiar? It’s lemon. Yes, the same fruit you squeeze into your water or drizzle over a salad. Here is why this humble citrus is on top, and what other fruits follow it in nutrient density and benefits.

Why is lemon considered so healthy?

Rich in vitamin C: Lemons are one of the best natural sources of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant.

Low in calories, high in nutrients: Per 100 grams, lemon contains only 29 calories but offers significant amounts of vitamin C, potassium, fibre, flavonoids, and antioxidants.

This makes it a nutrient-dense food, offering maximum benefits with minimal calories, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What are the key health benefits of lemons?

Immunity booster: Thanks to their sky-high vitamin C content, lemons help strengthen your immune system.

Iron absorption: Vitamin C helps convert non-heme iron (found in plants) into a more readily absorbable form.

Weight management: Lemons are low in calories and support satiety, digestion, and fat metabolism.

Lemons are low in calories and support satiety, digestion, and fat metabolism. Heart health: Rich in flavonoids and antioxidants, lemons may help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Skin and hair health: Vitamin C helps in collagen production, giving you clearer skin and stronger hair.

What are the easy and effective ways of using lemons?

You don’t need to bite into a raw lemon to get its goodness. Here are easy ways to include lemons in your daily diet:

Add fresh lemon juice to warm water in the morning

Drizzle over salads and steamed veggies

Use lemon zest in baking or marinades

Make fresh lemonade with minimal sweetener

Mix with honey and ginger as a soothing drink

Which other fruits are also highly nutritious?

In addition to lemons, other fruits recognised for their health benefits include:

Strawberries: Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, supporting heart health

Oranges: High in vitamin C and flavonoids, boosting immunity

Limes: Contain vitamin C and antioxidants, aiding digestion

Pink grapefruit: Offers vitamin C and lycopene, promoting heart health

Blackberries: Packed with fibre and antioxidants, supporting digestive health

White grapefruit: Provides vitamin C and fibre, aiding in weight management

Cherimoya (custard apple): Loaded with B vitamins, potassium, and antioxidants

Papaya: Rich in enzymes for digestion and vitamin A

Rich in enzymes for digestion and vitamin A Pomegranate: Contains polyphenols and antioxidants that reduce inflammation

Why aren’t commonly loved fruits like apples and bananas at the top?

According to studies, fruits like apples and bananas are nutritious, but they fall short in terms of nutrient density per calorie when compared to citrus fruits and berries. Apples are high in fibre and good for heart health, while bananas are rich in potassium, but neither offers the same vitamin concentration as lemons, berries, or grapefruits per 100 kcal.