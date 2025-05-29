Home / Health / Drinking alcohol, even in moderation, raises pancreatic cancer risk: WHO

New WHO study finds that drinking alcohol, even in small daily amounts, increases the risk of pancreatic cancer, one of the hardest cancers to detect and treat

Alcohol consumption
Alcohol consumption is a known carcinogen. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
“It’s just a small peg.” “I only drink socially.” “One glass of wine a day is fine!” We’ve all heard (or said) these lines to justify that evening drink. But a new large-scale global study backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling that excuse to drink into question.
 
Published in the weekly medical journal PLOS Medicine, the study titled Alcohol intake and pancreatic cancer risk: An analysis from 30 prospective studies across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America shows that even moderate alcohol consumption can increase your risk of developing pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest and most difficult cancers to detect and treat. 
 
The researchers from the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer pooled data from 2.5 million adults and tracked over 10,000 cases of pancreatic cancer. They found that even moderate alcohol intake (as little as one standard drink per day) raised the risk for both men and women. For heavy drinkers, the increase was significantly higher. The risk persisted even in non-smokers, thus pointing to alcohol as an independent risk factor for cancer.
 
The study highlighted that for each 10 grams of alcohol consumed per day—the amount in a small glass of wine or half a pint of beer—there was a 3 per cent increase in pancreatic cancer risk.

Is all alcohol equally risky for pancreatic cancer?

Not quite. The study broke down alcohol types and their associated risks:
 
Beer and spirits/liquor were linked with increased pancreatic cancer risk. 

  • Beer: 2% higher risk for every 10 g/day consumed
  • Spirits: 4% higher risk per 10 g/day 
Wine, on the other hand, did not show a significant link in this study.
 
So while a glass of red wine might seem less harmful, moderation remains key.

How much alcohol raises the cancer risk?

Here’s how risk levels changed based on daily alcohol intake:
  • Women drinking 15–30 grams/day (1–2 drinks): 12% higher risk
  • Men drinking 30–60 grams/day (2–4 drinks): 15% higher risk
  • Men drinking over 60 grams/day (more than 4 drinks): 36% higher risk
This means just two drinks a day could increase your risk by double digits.

Should you stop drinking entirely?

Well, it’s for you to decide. But if you drink regularly (be honest with yourself!), even in small amounts, this study provides strong evidence that you could be increasing your risk of one of the deadliest cancers out there. The researchers advocate for further studies, especially on lifetime drinking habits, but the message is clear: there’s no completely safe level of alcohol consumption when it comes to pancreatic cancer.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 
First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

