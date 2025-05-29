Drinking alcohol, even in moderation, raises pancreatic cancer risk: WHO

“It’s just a small peg.” “I only drink socially.” “One glass of wine a day is fine!” We’ve all heard (or said) these lines to justify that evening drink. But a new large-scale global study backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling that excuse to drink into question.

Published in the weekly medical journal PLOS Medicine, the study titled Alcohol intake and pancreatic cancer risk: An analysis from 30 prospective studies across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America shows that even moderate alcohol consumption can increase your risk of developing pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest and most difficult cancers to detect and treat.

The researchers from the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer pooled data from 2.5 million adults and tracked over 10,000 cases of pancreatic cancer. They found that even moderate alcohol intake (as little as one standard drink per day) raised the risk for both men and women. For heavy drinkers, the increase was significantly higher. The risk persisted even in non-smokers, thus pointing to alcohol as an independent risk factor for cancer

The study highlighted that for each 10 grams of alcohol consumed per day—the amount in a small glass of wine or half a pint of beer—there was a 3 per cent increase in pancreatic cancer risk.

Is all alcohol equally risky for pancreatic cancer?

Not quite. The study broke down alcohol types and their associated risks:

Beer and spirits/liquor were linked with increased pancreatic cancer risk.

Also Read

Beer: 2% higher risk for every 10 g/day consumed

2% higher risk for every 10 g/day consumed Spirits: 4% higher risk per 10 g/day

Wine, on the other hand, did not show a significant link in this study.

ALSO READ: Sperm donor with cancer gene fathered 67 kids across Europe; 10 diagnosed So while a glass of red wine might seem less harmful, moderation remains key.

How much alcohol raises the cancer risk?

Here’s how risk levels changed based on daily alcohol intake:

Women drinking 15–30 grams/day (1–2 drinks): 12% higher risk

Men drinking 30–60 grams/day (2–4 drinks): 15% higher risk

Men drinking over 60 grams/day (more than 4 drinks): 36% higher risk

This means just two drinks a day could increase your risk by double digits.

Should you stop drinking entirely?