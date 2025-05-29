Rising temperatures may be driving cancer risk in women, warns study

Global warming could be making cancer in women more common and more deadly, a new study has highlighted. Researchers examining data from the 17 Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries found that rising temperatures are strongly linked to higher rates of breast, ovarian, cervical, and uterine cancers in women. The region, which is expected to warm by 3–4 degrees Celsius nearly 30 years ahead of the global average, is already seeing the health impacts.

Published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, the study titled Climate change and women’s cancer in the MENA region: assessing temperature-related health impacts, said that climate change—long-term shifts in temperature and weather patterns primarily driven by the burning of fossil fuels, could be behind increasing cancer rates and deaths among women in the Middle East and North Africa.

How does heat exposure increase cancer risk in women?

Researchers say high temperatures can worsen The study found that for every 1 degree Celsius rise in temperature, cancer prevalence among women increased, with ovarian cancer showing the highest rise, followed by uterine, cervical, and breast cancers. Mortality rates also rose, indicating that heat may not only increase the chances of developing cancer but also make it deadlier.Researchers say high temperatures can worsen air pollutio n, increase exposure to carcinogens like endocrine-disrupting chemicals, and affect healthcare delivery. These changes collectively disrupt the body’s cellular processes and immune response, making it more vulnerable to cancer.

Which MENA countries are most affected by heat-linked cancers?

The study found a strong link between heat and cancer in only six countries: Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Syria. These nations experience some of the world’s highest summer temperatures, which could amplify exposure to cancer-causing pollutants and strain healthcare systems.

Qatar, in particular, showed the most significant increase, with breast cancer cases rising by 560 per 100,000 women for every degree rise in temperature. The UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia also showed alarming increases in cancer mortality with temperature hikes.

Why are women more vulnerable to heat-related cancers?

Biologically, women are more sensitive to certain environmental stressors. Socially and economically, many women in the MENA region have limited access to timely diagnosis and treatment due to gender norms and healthcare inequities. In some areas, cultural stigma around breast and reproductive health prevents women from seeking help early, further compounding the risk.

Pregnancy and hormonal cycles also increase women’s susceptibility to pollutants and high temperatures, intensifying the health burden from climate change.

Also Read

Is climate change the only factor behind the cancer surge?

No, climate change is one part of a complex problem with other factors like genetics, lifestyle , healthcare access, and societal norms also playing roles.

The researchers, in the report, have called for strengthening cancer screening programs, improving healthcare, and educating women about the risks, especially in heat-vulnerable countries, to integrate climate adaptation into cancer prevention and treatment strategies.

The researchers also recommend cross-sector collaboration between health, environmental, and urban planning departments to build climate-resilient healthcare systems.