Covid booster jab not needed, say experts; high-risk groups need protection

Amid concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases last month, doctors and public health experts believe that India might benefit from a focused approach on protecting high-risk groups from infection instead of pushing for mass booster dose coverage.

This comes even as India reported 6,133 active Covid-19 cases as of 8 June, a tally that stood at just 35 on 28 April, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Covid dashboard.

Commenting on the same, public health expert Dr K Srinath Reddy said that the focus should be on protecting vulnerable population groups such as the elderly, those with comorbidities, and the immunocompromised through Covid-appropriate behaviour such as masking and avoiding crowds, so that they do not get infected in the first place.

Sabine Kapasi, adviser, public health and healthcare services and strategist with the United Nations Covid-19 Task Force, added that prioritising booster shots for the elderly and immunocompromised makes the most sense, as it safeguards those at highest risk while making efficient use of resources. “Given the widespread hybrid immunity from prior infections and primary vaccinations, a mass campaign is not urgent unless we see a severe new variant,” she said. Reddy added that taking a booster can be optional, but it cannot be taken as a mandated policy at this point in time. To date, over 2.2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, according to the government’s CoWIN dashboard. These majorly include AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

ALSO READ: India reports 6 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 6,133 While the number of first and second doses given stands at 1.02 billion and 951 million respectively, only 227 million booster doses have been administered so far. A senior Health Ministry official in the know told Business Standard that there is no such direction from the Central government as of now for a mass drive. “Depending on the needs of individuals, doctors may recommend booster doses on a case-by-case basis,” he said. Some experts, however, add that while herd immunity has likely played a key role in reducing the severity and spread of recent Covid-19 waves, it may no longer be sufficient on its own to prevent future surges, particularly among the vulnerable population.

Health expert Dr Sameer Bhati said that while the country achieved comprehensive coverage with first and second doses through a systematic approach, immunity naturally wanes over time. “This creates vulnerable populations whose protection may have diminished significantly over the past 12 to 18 months,” he added. With seasonal spikes and dips in Covid-19 cases now expected, doctors say that the current surge is an example of the virus co-circulating with other seasonal infections such as influenza. The current surge in India is being led by the descendants of the Omicron variant, which was first reported in late 2021. This includes emerging sub-variants such as NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, descendants of JN.1, a sub-lineage of the Omicron family.