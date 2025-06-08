Home / Health / Alcohol consumption, vaping affect fertility in men and women: Experts

Alcohol consumption, vaping affect fertility in men and women: Experts

While smoking increases the risk of a miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy, it also causes DNA damage in sperm, which can lead to miscarriage and birth defects, they say

Fertility problems are rampant in women and also in men. They are not only affected due to age, stress or reproductive health problems, but also due to smoking, drinking and vaping | Photo: Pexels
With the rising fertility problems among women, doctors say that tobacco, alcohol consumption and vaping are silently harming the reproductive health and raising chances of miscarriages.

While smoking increases the risk of a miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy, it also causes DNA damage in sperm, which can lead to miscarriage and birth defects, they say.

Fertility problems are rampant in women and also in men. They are not only affected due to age, stress or reproductive health problems, but also due to smoking, drinking and vaping, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, consultant-obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Anuja Thomas told PTI. 

ALSO READ: Drinking alcohol, even in moderation, raises pancreatic cancer risk: WHO

"These vices are often seen as personal choices, but they impact fertility as well. Many people believe that reducing or pausing these habits only when planning a pregnancy is enough," she said.

However, it is necessary to completely avoid these vices as these substances can cause damage to the reproductive organs, hormones, and even the health of future offspring, Dr Thomas said.

"They can disrupt hormonal balance, affect menstrual cycles, reduce fertility and raise the chances of miscarriages. Long-term use may also harm fetal development, causing complications during pregnancy and delivery. It is the right time to quit these vices by paying utmost attention to reproductive health," she added.

Echoing a similar view, Dr Manju Gupta, senior consultant-obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, said smoking affects both male and female fertility. 

"In women, it speeds up the loss of eggs, damages the fallopian tubes, and increases the risk of miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy. It also affects the uterus, making it harder for a fertilised egg to implant. For men, smoking lowers sperm count, and causes DNA damage in sperm, which can lead to miscarriage and birth defects," she said.

Passive smoking is equally dangerous for reproductive health, Dr Gupta said.

"Many people believe that quitting smoking or vaping just a few months before trying to conceive is enough to undo any harm, but that's a dangerous myth. In reality, smoking and vaping can have long-term effects on fertility for both men and women, she added.

Dr Neha Tripathi, fertility specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Indirapuram, Delhi NCR, said smoking, alcohol consumption and vaping lead to hormonal imbalance, reduced egg quality and irregular menstrual cycles, making it difficult to conceive.

"Smoking damages the fallopian tubes, while alcohol interferes with ovulation and may cause long-term hormonal imbalances. Vaping, often considered a safer option, contains chemicals that harm the uterine lining and egg development. Women planning a pregnancy or even thinking about future fertility should quit these habits completely," she said.

"In men, these substances reduce sperm count, damage sperm DNA, and lower testosterone levels, all of which impact male fertility. Regular exercise, a healthy diet and timely help for quitting these substances are key to preventing reproductive problems," she stated.

Besides fertility issues, these vices can raise the risk of various cancers, said Dr Gaurav Jaswal, consultant, radiation oncology, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon.

"Currently, not only men but also a large number of women are struggling to overcome vices such as smoking, alcohol and vaping. These substances can damage DNA, weaken immunity and trigger long-term inflammation, causing breast, cervical, oral and lung cancers in women in later life," he said.

"So, women should make informed choices, understand the risks of smoking, alcohol and vaping, seek the help of an expert, and quit these substances without any further delay. Timely quitting can improve the well-being of women," Dr Jaswal added.

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

