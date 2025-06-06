Love coffee? Here's when too much caffeine starts hurting your health

For most office-goers, coffee is the holy grail that powers them through deadlines and endless meetings. But is your caffeine fix secretly sabotaging your health? Business Standard spoke to Charu Dua, chief dietician and head of clinical nutrition at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and former chief clinical nutritionist at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, to understand how that extra cup (or three) might be doing more harm than good, and what you can sip instead.

How common is excessive caffeine intake among office workers?

While many turn to coffee for an energy boost, over-relying on caffeine is worryingly common in high-stress workplaces. Dua highlights some tell-tale signs: