India's active Covid-19 cases rise to 5,755; pregnant woman among 4 dead

Of the four deaths reported in the past 24 hours, one each was recorded in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The deceased included a 45-year-old woman with a nine-month pregnancy. The other three were elderly with previous health conditions like hypothyroidism and respiratory conditions.

Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 5,000, with Kerala continuing to be the most affected state, followed by New Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In response to the increase in the number of cases, the central government has issued advisories to all states and union territories, urging them to ensure the availability of essential medical supplies, including oxygen and life-saving medications. Health experts emphasise the importance of distinguishing between Covid-19 and other viral fevers, as both share similar symptoms such as fever and fatigue.

Vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are advised to exercise caution and seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen. The Indian Medical Association has also recommended continued preventive measures, including mask-wearing and hand hygiene, to control the spread of the virus.