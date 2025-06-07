Home / Health / India's active Covid-19 cases rise to 5,755; pregnant woman among 4 dead

India's active Covid-19 cases rise to 5,755; pregnant woman among 4 dead

Of the four deaths reported in the past 24 hours, one each was recorded in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking
India is seeing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, with active infections nearing 6,000 (Photo: AdobeStock)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 5,755 with 391 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Saturday morning. At least four deaths were reported in the same period.
 
Of the four deaths reported in the past 24 hours, one each was recorded in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The deceased included a 45-year-old woman with a nine-month pregnancy. The other three were elderly with previous health conditions like hypothyroidism and respiratory conditions. 
 
India is seeing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, with active infections nearing 6,000. This resurgence is due to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.
 
Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 5,000, with Kerala continuing to be the most affected state, followed by New Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

Statewise Statistics

State Active Cases New Cases (Last 24 Hours) Deaths (Last 24 Hours)
Kerala 1,806 +127 1
Maharashtra 577 +29 1
Gujarat 717 +102 0
Delhi 622 +73 0
West Bengal 538 +26 0
Karnataka 444 -7 0
Tamil Nadu 194 -27 0
 
 
In response to the increase in the number of cases, the central government has issued advisories to all states and union territories, urging them to ensure the availability of essential medical supplies, including oxygen and life-saving medications. Health experts emphasise the importance of distinguishing between Covid-19 and other viral fevers, as both share similar symptoms such as fever and fatigue.
 
Vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are advised to exercise caution and seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen. The Indian Medical Association has also recommended continued preventive measures, including mask-wearing and hand hygiene, to control the spread of the virus.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Menstruation in space: How women astronauts manage periods in orbit

Love coffee? Here's when too much caffeine starts hurting your health

From knuckle cracking to weather: Doctors bust 10 common arthritis myths

Premium

Israel's RedC wants to turn donor cells into $50 shelf-ready blood

Caffeinated energy drinks: Do they give you wings, or just weigh you down?

Topics :CoronavirusCOVID-19BS Web ReportsHealth with BS

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story