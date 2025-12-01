Datanomics: Injecting drug users remain at highest HIV risk in India

Groups at high risk

Transgender individuals were the second at-most risk group for HIV in India, after injecting drug users. The prevalence of HIV in the community has halved to 3.3 per cent in 2024 from 7.2 per cent in 2015.

World AIDS Day, observed on December 1, is a reminder to renew efforts to prevent and create awareness about acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and HIV, and also to take decisive action to combat the stigma surrounding them. In 2024, those injecting intoxicating non-medical drugs were the most at-risk group for HIV in India. According to the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), around 2.5 million people are living with the virus in the country.