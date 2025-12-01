Home / Health / Datanomics: Injecting drug users remain at highest HIV risk in India

India marks World AIDS Day with HIV prevalence at 0.2%, highest among injecting drug users, even as Mizoram continues to report rates far above the national average

Transgender individuals were the second at-most risk group for HIV in India, after injecting drug users.
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
Dec 01 2025
World AIDS Day, observed on December 1, is a reminder to renew efforts to prevent and create awareness about acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and HIV, and also to take decisive action to combat the stigma surrounding them. In 2024, those injecting intoxicating non-medical drugs were the most at-risk group for HIV in India. According to the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), around 2.5 million people are living with the virus in the country. 
Groups at high risk
 
Transgender individuals were the second at-most risk group for HIV in India, after injecting drug users. The prevalence of HIV in the community has halved to 3.3 per cent in 2024 from 7.2 per cent in 2015. 
 
Northeast tops in HIV prevalence
 
Mizoram has the highest HIV prevalence in India, rising marginally to 2.73 per cent in 2023 from 2.61 per cent in 2019 — around 13 times the national average of 0.2 per cent. 
 
Neighbourhood watch
 
India’s HIV prevalence declined to 0.2 per cent by 2024, remaining consistently below the global average over the years. Bangladesh reports an even lower prevalence at 0.1 per cent. 
 

First Published: Dec 01 2025

