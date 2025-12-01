Sonali Bendre says autophagy helped her cancer recovery. Doctors disagree

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

When Sonali Bendre spoke about autophagy helping her during her cancer treatment, the reaction online was instant and divided. Her post resonated with many, but it also worried doctors who said such statements risk confusing personal experience with evidence-based treatment.

The actor posted recently on X that a study on autophagy had helped her when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, adding that she was introduced to the idea by her naturopath and continues to follow the practice. Her caption read, “This is what I followed: Autophagy for healing.” Her Instagram post repeated the same message.

Bendre, 50, who had stage 4 metastatic cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), clarified later that she was only sharing what helped her personally and was not giving medical advice.

What is autophagy? Autophagy literally means “self-eating”. It is the body’s natural clean-up and recycling system. According to the US National Cancer Institute, it is a normal process by which a cell breaks down and recycles damaged or unnecessary components. Bendre cited Japanese biologist Yoshinori Ohsumi, who won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovering how autophagy works. But his work explains autophagy as a basic biological function — not a cancer therapy. The US National Cancer Institute notes that while autophagy may prevent normal cells from turning cancerous, once cancer has formed, the process may actually help cancer cells survive by supplying nutrients or shielding them from drugs.

Why are doctors criticising Sonali Bendre's claim? Although Bendre did not explicitly say autophagy cured her cancer, clinicians point out that celebrity posts often shape public perception more strongly than intended. Dr Nishith Vaddeboina, Medical Oncologist at Renova Century Hospitals, Hyderabad, wrote on X: “As a practising oncologist, I see many cancer patients use alternative therapies when the cancer is in early stages and eventually end up with us when disease advances to stage 3/4.” Dr Sumeet Shah, Director – Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, PSRI Hospital, Delhi, criticised the rising trend of influential figures making medical claims without evidence, saying cancer survivors must avoid adding to misinformation.