World AIDS Day 2025: India halves new HIV cases, AIDS deaths drop over 80%

World AIDS Day, observed every year on December 1, is a moment to reflect, remember and recommit. It honours the millions of lives lost to AIDS-related illnesses, stands in solidarity with people living with HIV, and highlights the unfinished work in prevention, treatment and human rights. The 2025 theme is “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response”, which calls on countries to strengthen systems, improve access and protect the dignity of all communities affected by HIV.