Home / Health / Delhi govt working on guidelines for school amidst Covid surge: Atishi

Delhi govt working on guidelines for school amidst Covid surge: Atishi

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases here, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday said that the government is reviewing the situation and guidelines for schools will be issued soon

New Delhi
Delhi govt working on guidelines for school amidst Covid surge: Atishi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases here, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday said that the government is reviewing the situation and guidelines for schools will be issued soon.

Delhi's single-day caseload addition on Wednesday breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months with 23.8 per cent positivity rate, according to data shared by the Health department.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said, "Our government is reviewing the COVID situation and guidelines will be issued to all the schools in this regard very soon."

The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases and one fatality on Wednesday.

Topics :CoronavirusAAPgovt schoolsDelhi schools

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

Also Read

AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to be elevated to Delhi cabinet

Atishi hits back at BJP over claims of 'poor results' of Delhi govt schools

Action against schools forcing parents to buy from certain vendors: Atishi

NCPCR writes to Delhi CP against AAP's Atishi for misusing children

Punish schools for forcing parents to buy books from specific shops: Atishi

Covid-19: Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing Covishield

As Covid cases spike in India again, IMA lists 3 possible reasons for rise

Bed occupancy under 3% in major cities even as Covid cases top 37,000

Urban Light pollution may extend mosquitoes' biting season: Study

World Homeopathy Day 2023: History, Importance, Theme of this year

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story