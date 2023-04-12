As Covid cases spike in India again, IMA lists 3 possible reasons for rise

India on Tuesday logged nearly 6,000 new Coronavirus cases with the active tally breaching the 37,000 mark.

As the nation is once again see a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 infections, Indian Medical Association (IMA) has given the reasons behind the recent surge. IMA said in a statement that following are the reason for the spike:

relaxation in Covid-19 appropriate behaviour

low testing rate

the emergence of a new Covid variant

IMA said, "Many people have lowered their guard against the coronavirus. People with symptoms refused to get tested. This may have allowed the virus to spread undetected and infect more people."

It added that the vaccination drive in India has developed a sense of security amongst citizens and so we have lowered our guard against the infection.

It highlighted that becoming complacent is dangerous as Coronavirus keeps mutating, thereby leading to the birth of new strains such as XBB.1.16 which may even have the capacity to breach the built immunity among people. IMA also said that this new strain is believed to be more transmissible, however, not so lethal.

"The new Covid variant XBB.1.16 could be the reason behind the increase in cases. Rising cases reflect that corona has not gone, it is still around, and so we need to take precautions.Covid-19 is spreading in our community, Stay Safe by taking some simple precautions," IMA said in the statement.

The medical body also advised people witnessing symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and headache to get tested for Coronavirus soon. It further urged people to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds and use masks.

Amid the ongoing spike, IMA has directed people to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated places as much as possible. People have also been advised to maintain a physical distance of at least one meter.

"Ventilation is an important factor in preventing the virus that causes Covid-19 from spreading. Recirculated air from split air conditioning units, fans, or any system that runs with a recirculation mode should be avoided where possible, unless, in a single occupancy room with no one else present," IMA said.

Lastly, IMA advised citizens to get their vaccination/booster dose as per recommendations.

Delhi today reported 980 cases and the positivity rate was nearly at 26%, whereas Maharashtra reported 919 cases.