Urban Light pollution may extend mosquitoes' biting season: Study

Urban light pollution may delay the winter dormancy period for mosquitoes, and as a result they can bite humans and animals longer into the fall, a study suggests.

The researchers noted that the disease-carrying pests may not survive the winter if their plans to fatten up are foiled due to the disruption.

However, their dormancy period, known as diapause, may simply be delayed -- meaning they're biting longer into the fall.

"If you have mosquitoes postponing or delaying diapause and continuing to be active longer in the year, that's at a time when the mosquitoes are most likely to be infected with West Nile virus and people could be at greatest risk of contracting it," said Megan Meuti, senior author of the study and an assistant professor at The Ohio State University, US.

The study, published recently in the journal Insects, is among the first to show that artificial light at night could have a significant impact on mosquito behavior, including effects that are not necessarily predictable.

"We're finding that the same urban light at night can have very different effects under different seasonal contexts," said Meuti, who conducted the study with first author Matthew Wolkoff and Lydia Fyie, both Ph.D. candidates at Ohio State.

Diapause for female Northern house mosquitoes (Culex pipiens) is not quite a winter slumber, but rather a period of dormancy when the insects live in caves, culverts, sheds and other semi-protected locations.

Prior to winter's arrival, mosquitoes convert sugary sources, such as plant nectar, into fat, the researchers said.

As days get longer, females begin foraging for blood meals to enable egg production. Some get infected with West Nile virus by feeding on infected birds, and later transmit the virus when they feed on people, horses and other mammals.

The researchers compared daily activity and nutrient accumulation by mosquitoes reared in two lab conditionslong days mimicking the insects' active season and short days that induced dormancywith and without exposure to artificial light at night.

The study showed that insects' activity decreases during diapause, but the circadian rhythmicity -- a natural, internal process that regulates the sleepwake cycle -- of that activity is sustained even during this dormant period.

The introduction of artificial light at night was found to affect those activity patterns and to influence mosquitoes' acquisition of nutrient reserves needed for fattening up and weathering winter temperatures.

Exposure to light pollution suppressed the amount of water-soluble carbohydratessugars that are an essential food source during winterthat were accumulated by mosquitoes in both long- and short-day conditions.

The researchers found that patterns of accumulation of the sugar glycogen were reversed by exposure to artificial light at night.

Under normal conditions, non-dormant mosquitoes had lots of glycogen in their bodies but diapausing bugs did not. In mosquitoes subjected to light pollution, the long-day insects didn't accumulate much glycogen and short-day mosquitoes showed an increase in glycogen accumulation.

The researchers observed consistent trends in activity-related effects of light at night, with slight increased activity among the dormant mosquitoes and slightly suppressed activity among long-day mosquitoes expected to be busy looking for food.

Though the findings weren't statistically significant, Wolkoff said the combined observations suggest light pollution causes mosquitoes to ward off diapauseperhaps by scrambling signals from their circadian clock.

"This could be bad for mammals in the short term because mosquitoes are potentially biting us later in the season, but it could also be bad for mosquitoes in the long term because they might be failing to fully engage in preparatory activities they need to survive the winter during diapause, and that might reduce their survival rate," Wolkoff added.