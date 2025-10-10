Home / Health / Do you need to floss? Experts debunk 18 common dental health myths

Do you need to floss? Experts debunk 18 common dental health myths

From charcoal toothpaste and oil pulling to baby teeth and fluoride, experts explain what really protects your oral health and what puts it at risk

fact check, dental myths, oral health facts
Oral health is linked to your overall health, do not ignore it. (Illustration: Indranil Sen)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:21 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Do you really need to floss? Is charcoal toothpaste the magic solution to whiter teeth? And what about those trendy DIY aligners everyone is raving about on Instagram?
 
When it comes to oral health, myths spread faster than cavities after a candy binge. But blindly following them could cost you your smile (and your wallet).
 
So, in this week’s Fact-check Friday, we spoke to Lt Gen Dr Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer, Clove Dental, and Dr Shobhit Raizada, Consultant - Maxillofacial Prosthodontist & Oral Implantologist, Manipal Hospital Goa, to fact-check some of the most common myths and viral trends around oral health.

If my teeth don’t hurt, does that mean they’re healthy?

Myth: If my teeth don’t hurt, they must be healthy
 
Fact: The absence of pain does not guarantee healthy teeth. In fact, many dental issues progress silently. Sensitivity to hot or cold, streaks of blood while brushing, or persistent bad breath are often early red flags.
 
“Pain is a late warning. Even healthy-looking teeth can hide serious problems. Cavities and gum disease often develop silently,” explains Dr Arora.

Does brushing harder make your teeth cleaner?

Myth: Brushing harder makes teeth cleaner
 
Fact: More force does not mean more cleanliness. Brushing too hard can actually wear down enamel, the protective layer of your teeth, leaving them vulnerable to cavities and sensitivity.
 
“Brushing harder does not make teeth cleaner, it damages enamel. Gentle circular motions with a soft-bristled brush are all you need,” says Dr Arora.

Should you only visit a dentist when you’re in pain?

Myth: You only need to see a dentist if you have pain
 
Fact: Waiting for pain before seeing a dentist can be a costly mistake. By the time discomfort sets in, decay has often reached advanced stages. Even seemingly harmless ulcers or discolouration can indicate serious conditions.
 
“Absence of pain does not mean absence of disease. Enamel has no nerves, so decay can silently progress,” warns Dr Arora.

Do baby teeth matter if they’re going to fall out anyway?

Myth: Baby teeth don’t matter, they will fall out anyway
 
Fact: Baby teeth play a crucial role in jaw growth and guiding permanent teeth. Neglecting them can lead to crooked teeth and long-term facial development issues.
 
“Baby teeth are critical for jaw growth and facial development. Early loss definitely causes crooked teeth and improper growth,” notes Dr Arora.

Does sugar alone cause cavities?

Myth: Sugar alone causes cavities
 
Fact: Sugar is only part of the problem. Cavities develop when sugar interacts with bacterial plaque on the tooth surface, producing acids that erode enamel. Other factors, like dry mouth and acidic foods, also increase risk.
 
“Sugar cannot be blamed alone. You need sugar, bacterial plaque, and a tooth surface together,” explains Dr Arora.

Can mouthwash replace brushing and flossing?

Myth: Mouthwash can replace brushing and flossing
 
Fact: Mouthwash is great for fresh breath and reducing bacteria, but it doesn’t remove plaque or food particles. Think of it as an add-on, not a replacement.
 
“Mouthwash is only a support tool. It cannot mechanically remove plaque. Brushing and flossing remain essential,” stresses Dr Arora. 

Does teeth whitening always damage enamel?

 
Myth: Teeth whitening always damages enamel
 
Fact: DIY whitening hacks and unsupervised treatments can cause real harm, but professional whitening under dentist’s guidance is safe.
 
“Unsupervised whitening can cause permanent harm, but dentist-supervised treatments are safe,” says Dr Arora.

Is gum disease only a problem in the mouth?

Myth: Gum disease only affects your mouth
 
Fact: Poor gum health doesn’t just lead to bleeding gums or tooth loss—it’s linked to heart disease, diabetes, and even pregnancy complications.
 
“Gum disease is more than a mouth problem—it is linked to heart disease, diabetes, and pregnancy complications,” highlights Dr Arora.

Does bad breath always mean poor oral hygiene?

Myth: Bad breath always means poor hygiene
 
Fact: Chronic halitosis can point to deeper health issues like diabetes, kidney disease, or digestive problems. Oral hygiene helps, but it isn’t always the root cause.
 
“Bad breath may come from the throat, lungs, stomach, or even medical conditions like diabetes or kidney disease,” explains Dr Arora.

Is oral health unrelated to overall health?

Myth: Oral health has nothing to do with overall health
 
Fact: Your mouth is directly connected to the rest of your body. Oral bacteria can travel through the bloodstream and worsen systemic conditions.
 
“Oral health affects the whole body. Bacteria from oral disease can trigger inflammation in vital organs like the heart and brain,” says Dr Arora.

Is charcoal toothpaste the best way to whiten teeth?

Myth: Charcoal toothpaste is the best for whitening teeth
 
Fact: Charcoal toothpastes may scrub away stains, but they’re highly abrasive and damage enamel with extended use.
 
“Charcoal toothpastes are too abrasive. Extended use can wear enamel and even cause more staining,” warns Dr Raizada.

Can oil pulling replace brushing and flossing?

Myth: Oil pulling can replace brushing and flossing
 
Fact: Oil pulling with coconut or sesame oil may reduce bacteria slightly, but it’s nowhere close to proper brushing and flossing.
 
“Oil pulling won’t replace brushing and flossing. At best, it’s a supplement,” says Dr Raizada.

Are DIY braces and mail-order aligners safe?

Myth: DIY braces and mail-order aligners are safe
 
Fact: Moving teeth is a medical procedure that requires professional oversight. DIY attempts can permanently damage your smile.
 
“Trying to move teeth without supervision can cause malalignment, gum damage, and even tooth loss,” warns Dr Raizada.

Is hydrogen peroxide or baking soda safe for teeth whitening at home?

Myth: Hydrogen peroxide or baking soda is safe for whitening at home
 
Fact: While they may lighten stains temporarily, long-term use erodes enamel and increases sensitivity.
 
“Overuse erodes enamel and causes sensitivity. Safe whitening requires professional supervision,” explains Dr Raizada.

Should fluoride be avoided because it’s toxic?

Myth: Fluoride is toxic and should be avoided
 
Fact: In reality, fluoride is one of the most effective tools against cavities—when used in safe, regulated amounts.
 
“In proper FDA-approved doses, fluoride is safe and strengthens enamel. Myths about toxicity come from misuse, not toothpaste,” clarifies Dr Raizada.

Can tongue scrapers alone fix bad breath?

Myth: Tongue scrapers alone can fix bad breath
 
Fact: Tongue scrapers remove bacteria from the tongue, but they don’t address the underlying causes of halitosis.
 
“Tongue scrapers help, but bad breath may signal gum disease, decay, or medical issues,” says Dr Raizada.

Are veneers a quick and risk-free way to get perfect teeth?

Myth: Veneers are a quick and risk-free way to get a perfect smile
 
Fact: Veneers are not a one-size-fits-all solution. They require preparation, care, and professional judgment.
 
“Veneers are not one-size-fits-all. They require tooth prep, maintenance, and informed decision-making,” notes Dr Raizada.

Are herbal or natural toothpastes better than fluoride ones?

Myth: Herbal or natural toothpastes are better than fluoride ones
 
Fact: Herbal toothpastes may freshen breath but without fluoride, they don’t prevent cavities.
 
“Without fluoride, herbal toothpastes don’t prevent cavities. Fluoride is the only ingredient that strengthens enamel,” explains Dr Raizada.
 
“Skip the hacks, keep the facts, because oral health is lifelong,” Dr Arora and Dr Raizada remind us.

About Fact-Check Friday

 

Misinformation in health can be more harmful than the illness itself. That’s why every Friday, Business Standard brings you Fact-Check Friday, a weekly series where we unpack myths, wellness trends, and separate evidence-based medical insights from popular misconceptions.

 

From ageing and mental health to fitness, diets, and everyday remedies, our fact-checks are guided by doctors, researchers, and public health experts, so you can make informed choices for your well-being.

 

Explore more fact checks here:

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Protein overload: Why eating more isn't always better for your body

Ozempic-like medications may trigger false cancer signals on scans

Chronic stress harms your memory. Here's how to protect your brain

Think one drink is harmless? It may raise your dementia risk, study warns

Why a sense of control could be your biggest weapon against daily stress

Topics :BS Web ReportsHealth with BShealth newsHealth Ministrydental healthOral Healthcare Importance Facts and TipsFood Items that Help Strengthen Teeth

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story