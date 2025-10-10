Do you need to floss? Experts debunk 18 common dental health myths

Do you really need to floss? Is charcoal toothpaste the magic solution to whiter teeth? And what about those trendy DIY aligners everyone is raving about on Instagram?

When it comes to oral health , myths spread faster than cavities after a candy binge. But blindly following them could cost you your smile (and your wallet).

So, in this week’s Fact-check Friday, we spoke to Lt Gen Dr Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer, Clove Dental, and Dr Shobhit Raizada, Consultant - Maxillofacial Prosthodontist & Oral Implantologist, Manipal Hospital Goa, to fact-check some of the most common myths and viral trends around oral health.

If my teeth don’t hurt, does that mean they’re healthy? Myth: If my teeth don’t hurt, they must be healthy Fact: The absence of pain does not guarantee healthy teeth. In fact, many dental issues progress silently. Sensitivity to hot or cold, streaks of blood while brushing, or persistent bad breath are often early red flags. “Pain is a late warning. Even healthy-looking teeth can hide serious problems. Cavities and gum disease often develop silently,” explains Dr Arora. Does brushing harder make your teeth cleaner? Myth: Brushing harder makes teeth cleaner Fact: More force does not mean more cleanliness. More force does not mean more cleanliness. Brushing too hard can actually wear down enamel, the protective layer of your teeth, leaving them vulnerable to cavities and sensitivity.

“Brushing harder does not make teeth cleaner, it damages enamel. Gentle circular motions with a soft-bristled brush are all you need,” says Dr Arora. Should you only visit a dentist when you’re in pain? Myth: You only need to see a dentist if you have pain Fact: Waiting for pain before seeing a dentist can be a costly mistake. By the time discomfort sets in, decay has often reached advanced stages. Even seemingly harmless ulcers or discolouration can indicate serious conditions. “Absence of pain does not mean absence of disease. Enamel has no nerves, so decay can silently progress,” warns Dr Arora.

Do baby teeth matter if they’re going to fall out anyway? Myth: Baby teeth don’t matter, they will fall out anyway Fact: Baby teeth play a crucial role in jaw growth and guiding permanent teeth. Neglecting them can lead to crooked teeth and long-term facial development issues. “Baby teeth are critical for jaw growth and facial development. Early loss definitely causes crooked teeth and improper growth,” notes Dr Arora. Does sugar alone cause cavities? Myth: Sugar alone causes cavities Fact: Sugar is only part of the problem. Cavities develop when sugar interacts with bacterial plaque on the tooth surface, producing acids that erode enamel. Other factors, like dry mouth and acidic foods, also increase risk.

“Sugar cannot be blamed alone. You need sugar, bacterial plaque, and a tooth surface together,” explains Dr Arora. Can mouthwash replace brushing and flossing? Myth: Mouthwash can replace brushing and flossing Fact: Mouthwash is great for fresh breath and reducing bacteria, but it doesn’t remove plaque or food particles. Think of it as an add-on, not a replacement. “Mouthwash is only a support tool. It cannot mechanically remove plaque. Brushing and flossing remain essential,” stresses Dr Arora. Does teeth whitening always damage enamel? Myth: Teeth whitening always damages enamel Fact: DIY whitening hacks and unsupervised treatments can cause real harm, but professional whitening under dentist’s guidance is safe.

“Unsupervised whitening can cause permanent harm, but dentist-supervised treatments are safe,” says Dr Arora. Is gum disease only a problem in the mouth? Myth: Gum disease only affects your mouth Fact: Poor Poor gum health doesn’t just lead to bleeding gums or tooth loss—it’s linked to heart disease, diabetes , and even pregnancy complications. “Gum disease is more than a mouth problem—it is linked to heart disease, diabetes, and pregnancy complications,” highlights Dr Arora. Does bad breath always mean poor oral hygiene? Myth: Bad breath always means poor hygiene Fact: Chronic halitosis can point to deeper health issues like diabetes, kidney disease, or digestive problems. Oral hygiene helps, but it isn’t always the root cause.

“Bad breath may come from the throat, lungs, stomach, or even medical conditions like diabetes or kidney disease,” explains Dr Arora. Is oral health unrelated to overall health? Myth: Oral health has nothing to do with overall health Fact: Your mouth is directly connected to the rest of your body. Oral bacteria can travel through the bloodstream and worsen systemic conditions. “Oral health affects the whole body. Bacteria from oral disease can trigger inflammation in vital organs like the heart and brain,” says Dr Arora. Is charcoal toothpaste the best way to whiten teeth? Myth: Charcoal toothpaste is the best for whitening teeth

Fact: Charcoal toothpastes may scrub away stains, but they’re highly abrasive and damage enamel with extended use. “Charcoal toothpastes are too abrasive. Extended use can wear enamel and even cause more staining,” warns Dr Raizada. Can oil pulling replace brushing and flossing? Myth: Oil pulling can replace brushing and flossing Fact: Oil pulling with coconut or sesame oil may reduce bacteria slightly, but it’s nowhere close to proper brushing and flossing. “Oil pulling won’t replace brushing and flossing. At best, it’s a supplement,” says Dr Raizada. Are DIY braces and mail-order aligners safe? Myth: DIY braces and mail-order aligners are safe

Fact: Moving teeth is a medical procedure that requires professional oversight. DIY attempts can permanently damage your smile. “Trying to move teeth without supervision can cause malalignment, gum damage, and even tooth loss,” warns Dr Raizada. Is hydrogen peroxide or baking soda safe for teeth whitening at home? Myth: Hydrogen peroxide or baking soda is safe for whitening at home Fact: While they may lighten stains temporarily, long-term use erodes enamel and increases sensitivity. “Overuse erodes enamel and causes sensitivity. Safe whitening requires professional supervision,” explains Dr Raizada. Should fluoride be avoided because it’s toxic? Myth: Fluoride is toxic and should be avoided