Think one drink is harmless? It may raise your dementia risk, study warns

Is there such a thing as a “safe” drink for your brain? A new large-scale study suggests not.

Researchers from Oxford, Yale, and Cambridge report that any amount of alcohol, even what’s considered light or moderate drinking, may raise the risk of dementia. Published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, the study titled Alcohol use and risk of dementia in diverse populations: evidence from cohort, case–control and Mendelian randomisation approaches overturns the long-held belief that small amounts of alcohol might protect memory and cognitive health.

According to the study report, the researchers pooled data from over 559,000 participants in the US Million Veteran Programme and the UK Biobank, alongside genetic data from 2.4 million people worldwide. Observational data initially suggested a “U-shaped curve”, meaning light drinkers seemed to fare better than both heavy drinkers and non-drinkers. But when the team used a powerful genetic method (Mendelian randomisation) to remove confounding factors, the picture changed.

The researchers found that dementia risk rose steadily with every increase in alcohol intake . Even small amounts of alcohol were linked with a higher risk. Why is alcohol so damaging to the brain? Alcohol contains ethanol, a neurotoxin. According to the researchers, “It kills brain cells.” Here’s how: Oxidative stress and inflammation: Ethanol creates toxic stress that inflames brain tissue.

Ethanol creates toxic stress that inflames brain tissue. Neuron death: It triggers apoptosis (programmed cell death), shrinking brain regions like the hippocampus, whichi is vital for memory.

It triggers apoptosis (programmed cell death), shrinking brain regions like the hippocampus, whichi is vital for memory. Disrupted brain repair: Alcohol interferes with neurogenesis (the making of new neurons).

Alcohol interferes with neurogenesis (the making of new neurons). Synapse and energy breakdown: It damages communication between neurons and drains mitochondrial energy.

It damages communication between neurons and drains mitochondrial energy. Faster Alzheimer’s changes: It accelerates harmful protein build-ups, such as amyloid plaques. How much does alcohol raise dementia risk? A 15 per cent higher dementia risk was linked to each standard increase in weekly drinks.

A twofold increase in alcohol use disorder (AUD) translated to a 16 per cent higher risk of dementia.

Across ethnic groups (European, African, and Latin American ancestry), alcohol use disorder consistently increased dementia incidence.

Public health models suggest that halving alcohol use disorder in a population could cut dementia cases by up to 16 per cent. Does age make a difference to alcohol’s brain damage? According to the study, older adults metabolise alcohol less efficiently and often take medications that worsen its effects. But younger brains, still developing up to age 25, may also be more vulnerable.