Expert-backed exercises to improve balance and help prevent falls

Falls can happen suddenly, and their impact can be life-changing. They often lead to fractures, head injuries and hospital stays, and they can also reduce confidence and independence. While ageing is a known risk factor, balance problems can affect people across all age groups as muscle weakness, joint pain and neurological conditions all play a role.

Experts share that balance can be improved with simple exercises that can strengthen the body while also restoring confidence. The key is combining strength, coordination and postural control.

The hidden factors behind poor balance

Dr Sourav Kumar Mondal (PT), Consultant Physiotherapist, Kolkata Medical Centre and Hospital, explains that falls are highly prevalent and often lead to fractures, head injuries, hospitalisation and loss of independence. He adds that neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and dementia, along with diabetic neuropathy, osteoarthritis and vertigo, significantly affect stability.

Dr Ashish Agrawal (PT), Director, Department of Physiotherapy , CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, says that strength training improves muscle power and balance control, and core stability supports better posture. “As a result, stronger muscles improve protective reactions, and this lowers fall risk and related injuries,” he notes. Together, both doctors emphasise that balance depends on muscular strength, nerves, vision, the inner ear and brain coordination, and therefore training must address multiple systems. Most effective exercises to improve balance Experts recommend combining the following exercises into a weekly routine for best results. These exercises are safe when performed correctly and can be adapted across age groups.

Standing on a single leg – Improves space perception and postural control. One can begin by standing on one leg with support before progressing independently

Improves space perception and postural control. One can begin by standing on one leg with support before progressing independently Tandem walk or single-line walking – Enhances dynamic balance while improving coordination

Enhances dynamic balance while improving coordination Sit-to-stand – 10 to 20 repetitions daily. It builds lower limb strength and functional stability

10 to 20 repetitions daily. It builds lower limb strength and functional stability Core strengthening exercises – Bridging, planks and abdominal bracing improve spinal stability and body control

Bridging, planks and abdominal bracing improve spinal stability and body control Gait training – Side walking and high-step gait enhance walking stability and boost confidence

Side walking and high-step gait enhance walking stability and boost confidence Frenkel exercises – Controlled stepping patterns while standing or tracing shapes with the foot also help improve coordination and body control

Controlled stepping patterns while standing or tracing shapes with the foot also help improve coordination and body control Perturbation training – Trains your body to react quickly and regain balance when you are suddenly pushed or lose footing, for example, when a therapist gives a gentle, unexpected nudge while you are standing Focus on strengthening the thigh muscles, back of the thighs, glute muscles and lower back, because these muscles help you stand upright, walk steadily and stay balanced, according to experts.

Dr Mondal explains that strength and weight-bearing training improve lower limb muscle power and stability during walking and standing, and they also help maintain joint mobility while reducing stiffness in arthritic joints. He adds that these exercises increase bone mineral density and reduce osteoporosis and fragility fractures, particularly in the hip and spine. How to practise at home Dr Mondal advises that those with severe balance deficits or frequent falls should consult a physiotherapist before beginning an exercise routine. Training should start with static balance, such as independent standing, and then progress gradually to dynamic tasks such as controlled movements or catching a ball. For safe home practice:

Begin with supported standing before progressing toan unsupported stance

Perform mini squats and sit-to-stand drills regularly

Practise 3 to 5 times weekly or in short daily sessions

Ensure a caregiver stands nearby for elderly individuals

Use resistance bands and gym balls to improve muscle power and core control Common mistakes to avoid Although balance training is beneficial, certain mistakes can increase fall risk instead of preventing it. Experts caution against: Poor posture and improper alignment during exercises

Progressing difficulty too quickly without adequate strength

Ignoring joint pain and inflammation, especially in osteoarthritis

Skipping professional assessment when balance deficits are significant

Failing to ensure a safe exercise environment Dr Mondal stresses that balance training should not begin without restoring strength in weight-bearing joints such as hips, knees and ankles, because weak muscles reduce joint stability and increase fall risk during advanced drills. He adds that effective rehabilitation must integrate visual, vestibular and somatosensory retraining, and not muscular work alone.