Home / Health / Fighting TB in multi-pronged manner with new drugs, use of tech: PM Modi

Fighting TB in multi-pronged manner with new drugs, use of tech: PM Modi

The 100-day TB elimination campaign will be implemented in 347 districts of 33 states where the prevalence of the disease is higher

Narendra Modi, modi
The campaign is focused on enhancing detection, reducing diagnostic delays and improving treatment outcomes. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 9:37 PM IST
With a 100-day TB elimination campaign starting on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was fighting the disease in a multi-pronged manner with double support for patients, "jan bhagidari", newer drugs, use of technology, and better diagnostic tools.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Our fight against TB just got stronger! Powered by a collective spirit to defeat TB, a special 100-day campaign is starting today with a focus on high-burden TB districts." 

  India is fighting TB in a multi-pronged manner with doubling support to patients, "jan bhagidari", newer drugs, use of technology, and better diagnostic tools, he added.

"Let us all come together and do our bit to eliminate TB," he said.

In another post, Modi shared Union Health Minister JP Nadda's article on the fight against TB, saying it gave an insightful picture of the steps "we are continuously taking to make India TB-free".

Nadda inaugurated a nationwide campaign in Haryana's Panchkula to reduce TB cases and mortality due to it.

The 100-day TB elimination campaign will be implemented in 347 districts of 33 states where the prevalence of the disease is higher.

The campaign is focused on enhancing detection, reducing diagnostic delays and improving treatment outcomes.

Topics :Narendra ModiJagat Prakash NaddaTuberculosis

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

