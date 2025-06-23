Glass bottles may have more microplastics than plastic, shows French study

Most of us believe that glass bottles are a safer choice for drinking, don’t we? But a new study has thrown a twist into this long-held assumption with surprising findings. Glass bottles may actually contain far more microplastics than plastic ones, in some cases, up to 50 times more.

A study conducted by France’s food safety agency, ANSES, titled ‘Microplastic contaminations in a set of beverages sold in France’, published recently in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis, examined popular beverages like soft drinks, beer, iced tea, and water. Beer bottles topped the contamination charts.

What did the study find?

Researchers from ANSES analysed 56 beverage samples including water, soft drinks, iced tea, lemonade, beer, and wine, packaged in different materials like plastic, glass, brick cartons, cans, and cubitainers. They found glass bottles had the highest microplastic contamination across most beverages.

On average: Beer bottles had the highest contamination at 82.9 microplastic particles (MPs) per litre

Lemonades followed with 45.2 MPs per litre

Colas contained 31.4 MPs per litre

Iced teas had 28.5 MPs per litre Waters had the lowest contamination at 2.9 MPs per litre, but glass bottles still had higher levels than plastic The researchers initially believed plastic would be the bigger culprit, but found the opposite. Which beverages contained the most microplastics? Here’s a quick contamination snapshot (microplastic particles per litre): Beer (glass bottles): ~133 MPs per litre

Lemonade (glass bottles): ~112 MPs per litre

Cola (glass bottles): ~103 MPs per litre

Iced Tea (glass bottles): ~86 MPs per litre

Water (glass bottles): ~4.5 MPs per litre In contrast, plastic and canned versions of these drinks had significantly lower levels of microplastics.

Why are glass bottles contaminated? It’s not the glass itself, it’s the caps. The study found that most microplastic particles in beverages stored in glass bottles matched the colour and chemical composition of the paint used on the outside of the bottle caps. The caps, especially those made of metal with painted coatings, are likely shedding microplastics into the drink. Experiments revealed that a simple cleaning method, blowing and rinsing the caps before sealing, could reduce microplastic contamination by about three times. Besides packaging, other sources include: Manufacturing processes: Screwing/unscrewing caps can introduce particles Environmental exposure: Poor storage and handling