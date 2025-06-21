International Yoga Day: 6 desk yoga poses to ease stress and boost focus

What are the signs of workplace stress in your body?

“Tight shoulders, tension headaches, or shallow breathing are physical signs of stress,” said Dr Ritika Srivastava, Consultant Physiotherapist at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre. Over time, stress builds up as hunching, fatigue, and stiffness.

Yoga activates the body’s parasympathetic nervous system—its natural relaxation mode—through mindful breathwork and gentle movement. Even five minutes of yoga can help you reset.

6 easy desk yoga stretches you can do anytime

These simple seated stretches require no mat, no special gear:

Neck rolls – Gently roll your neck in circles to release tightness

Gently roll your neck in circles to release tightness Shoulder rolls – Lift, roll, and drop shoulders to ease tension

Lift, roll, and drop shoulders to ease tension Seated spinal twist – Hold your chair’s armrest and twist gently on each side

Hold your chair’s armrest and twist gently on each side Wrist and finger stretches – Stretch your hands to counter typing fatigue

Stretch your hands to counter typing fatigue Seated forward bend – Fold forward in your chair to lengthen your spine

Fold forward in your chair to lengthen your spine Seated cat-cow – Arch and round your back while seated to relieve pressure

Why desk yoga works—and why you should start now