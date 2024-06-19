Health ministry asks all states, UTs to release daily heatstroke cases data

Amid intense heatwave across the country, the health ministry issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories (UTs) to start submitting daily the data on heatstroke cases and deaths, along with total deaths from March 1, 2024 on Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP) under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).
The advisory instructs state administrations to spread public awareness about the precautions to be taken to safeguard against extreme heat.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
States and UTs have been asked to prevent Heat Related Illness (HRIs) through provision of ORS packs, essential medicines, intravenous (IV) fluids, ice packs, and equipment to support management of volume depletion and electrolyte imbalance. Hospitals have been asked to prioritise rapid assessment and rapid cooling of severe HRIs and designate a safe, accessible area for rapid whole body cooling of heat exhaustion and heatstroke patients.
ALSO READ: Health min Nadda directs special heatwave units in central govt hospitals
ALSO READ: Health min Nadda directs special heatwave units in central govt hospitals
“Identify suitable rapid cooling method based on access to water, shade, venue topography and access, procure equipments (rectal thermometer, ice boxes, ice cubes, cold water, tarp, ice coolers, fans, towels/sheets) and set-up cooling area accordingly”, the guideline added. The advisory comes after Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday directed all central government hospitals to start special heatwave units in the central government hospitals.