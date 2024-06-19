Business Standard
Health min Nadda directs special heatwave units in central govt hospitals

Nadda's instructions to his officials come amid blistering heat that has swept major parts of the country

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda

Sanket Koul New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Amid an intense heatwave across the country, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday directed all central government hospitals to start special heatwave units. In a review meeting on the heatwave situation and preparedness of government hospitals, Nadda directed senior officials to ensure that all hospitals are providing the best healthcare to those affected.

Nadda's instructions to his officials come amid blistering heat that has swept major parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over several parts of North India on Wednesday and gradually abate thereafter due to an approaching western disturbance towards northwest India.
Earlier this month, the health ministry had urged all states and union territories (UTs) to carry out follow-up reviews and ensure dedicated heatstroke rooms and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) corners in all hospitals. The ministry had also asked state and UT governments to assess their readiness for heatwave conditions and strengthen surveillance, besides implementing critical fire and electrical safety measures at all health facilities.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

