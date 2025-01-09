Health-tech platform Practo narrows losses to Rs 17 crore, revenue up 22%

Health-tech platform Practo on Thursday reported revenue of Rs 240 crore in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), up 22 per cent year-on-year. The company narrowed its losses to Rs 17 crore compared to Rs 99 crore in FY23.

Practo reported a 68 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY22 to FY24. The company’s Ebitda margins rose to 40 per cent from near zero in FY22.

“Practo is excited to continue this momentum, with ambitious plans for growth with profitability in the coming year. Our focus on the core business has driven exceptional results. Our goal has always been on improving healthcare outcomes while building a sustainable business,” said Shashank ND, cofounder and chief executive officer, Practo.

Going forward, the company aims to solidify its position as a leading national player, targeting Ebitda positivity for the full year and achieving double-digit growth by the end of FY25.

Moreover, Practo plans to strengthen its core India operations by expanding in existing regions, entering new domestic markets, and growing its global presence.

The company is also investing in advanced tools and solutions, backed by artificial intelligence (AI), to enhance healthcare outcomes and improve patient experiences. Practo is currently exploring opportunities to expand its healthcare solutions globally.