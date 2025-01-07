HMPV cases in India: Simple Do's and Don'ts to safeguard your health

5 Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases have so far been recorded in India, including 2 each in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and 1 in Ahmedabad. First discovered in 2001, HMPV is a respiratory virus that has re-emerged and is now spreading fast around the world, including India.

The public has been reassured by health professionals, including Union Health Minister JP Nadda, that HMPV is not new and that it affects people of all ages. It is transferred through respiratory droplets.

Health advisories have been issued in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala, concentrating on hygienic practices such as using handkerchiefs and sanitizers and avoiding crowded places if sick. There is no need for panic or mass testing.

HMPV cases. Here are some do’s and don'ts in light of the current spike of

What is the HMPV Virus?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that can infect humans of all ages. However, it is anticipated that young children and the elderly may be more vulnerable.

If you come into contact with someone who has the virus, you could possibly contract it yourself. A runny nose, sore throat, headache, exhaustion, cough, fever, or chills are some of the virus's typical symptoms.

HMPV case in India: Do’s

• When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with tissue paper or a handkerchief

• Regularly wash your hands with soap and water, or sanitizer that contains alcohol

• Steer clear of crowded areas and keep a safe distance from people who have the flu

• If you cough, sneeze, or have a fever, stay at home

• Eat a healthy diet and drink lots of water

• Adequate ventilation with outdoor air in all settings helps reduce transmission.

HMPV virus in India: Don’ts

• Shaking hands

• Reusing handkerchiefs or tissue paper

• Close interaction with ill individuals

• Frequent contact with the mouth, nose, and eyes

• Throwing up in public

• Using medications without a doctor's advice (self-medication)

HMPV in India: Symptoms and risks

Flu-like symptoms such as coughing, fever, congestion of the nose, and shortness of breath are causes of the HMPV. In extreme situations, it can result in pneumonia or bronchitis, particularly in young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems.

HMPV virus 2025: Current situation in India

Despite being a worldwide virus, HMPV's virus is still under control in India. The authorities emphasized that there is no need for concern and highlighted that no appreciable increase in cases has been reported.

In order to stop the spread of HMPV, the administration emphasized the need for preventive measures and asked everyone to exercise caution while maintaining calm. The risk of widespread infections can be effectively reduced by adherence to guidelines and ongoing monitoring by health authorities.