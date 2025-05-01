Scorching weather in North India drives rise in heat-related illnesses

As a heatwave grips the northern parts of India, outpatient departments (OPDs) of several hospitals are witnessing up to a 40 per cent surge in patient visits due to heat strokes, exhaustion, and other heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, dizziness, and exacerbation of chronic conditions.

With temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius across prominent cities, groups such as the elderly, people with comorbidities such as diabetes or cardiovascular ailments, and outdoor workers such as construction labourers and security guards have been majorly affected.

Commenting on the same, Charu Goel Sachdeva, director and unit head (internal medicine) at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, said that the rise in footfall is also being influenced by increasing urban heat island effects, poor hydration habits, and prolonged exposure due to work or travel.

While Delhi NCR is seeing a surge in OPD visits, other prominent cities in North India such as Panipat and Kanpur too are feeling the heat in terms of increased footfall due to heat-related illness. “Hospitals in Kanpur are seeing a 15 to 16 per cent surge in OPDs, with symptoms like fainting, dehydration, breathing difficulties, and skin infections becoming more common,” said Abhishek Agarwal, senior consultant (internal medicine) at Paras Health, Kanpur. Many patients are also reporting urinary tract infections and gastrointestinal discomfort, which are common during high-heat periods due to reduced hydration and improper food hygiene.

Hospitals gearing up to combat heat-related illnesses While the Centre has already asked state governments to form heat action plans, several public and private hospitals have started gearing up for an expected surge in heatstroke cases. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi, for example, runs a special heatstroke control unit with immersion tubes and ventilator beds. Claiming it to be the first-of-its-kind operational facility for the critical management of severe heatstroke cases, Amlendu Yadav, head of department for emergency medicine at RML Hospital, said that the hospital is also running mobile units to deliver life-saving interventions directly at field locations to ensure timely treatment for patients suffering from heat-related illnesses.

Goyal added that measures such as encouraging oral rehydration, avoiding peak sun exposure, and monitoring high-risk individuals are being emphasised both in clinics and through community outreach. Tushar Tayal, consultant for internal medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, added that private hospitals are ensuring readiness of emergency services, adequate availability of intravenous (IV) fluids, electrolytes and cooling aids, and training staff to quickly identify and manage heat-related illnesses. “At CK Birla Hospital, we are also advising preventive health check-ups and offering guidelines to the public on staying hydrated, avoiding peak sun exposure, and recognising early signs of heat exhaustion,” he said.

Doctors expect surge in cases compared to last year Doctors are expecting cases to surge compared to last year, with April alone seeing at least three heatwave days. “We are expecting a surge in cases as heatwaves have already started in April this year compared to June last year,” Yadav said. Goyal added that the uptick in cases is particularly visible during peak afternoon hours and on days when the heat index — a combination of temperature and humidity — is extremely high. “Patients are also facing reduced physical and mental stamina, poor sleep due to night-time heat, and in some cases, psychological distress,” she said.