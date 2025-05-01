This cancer therapy stunned researchers. Here's what the trial revealed

Imagine if your own immune cells could be trained to fight cancer—just like a soldier trained to battle an enemy. That’s what CAR-T cell therapy does. Once considered science fiction, this treatment is now a reality and is bringing new hope to cancer patients.

A recent study titled "HSP-CAR30 with a high proportion of less-differentiated T cells promotes durable responses in refractory CD30+ lymphoma", published in the journal Blood, explores a novel chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy—HSP-CAR30. This therapy targets the CD30 protein in patients with refractory CD30-positive lymphomas, which affect the lymph nodes, spleen, and bone marrow. Phase-I trials showed a 100 per cent response rate, 50 per cent remission, and 60 per cent long-term relapse-free status after 34 months, with no major toxicities reported.

CAR-T therapy HSPCAR30 delivers 100% response in early lymphoma trial

The phase-I clinical trial was conducted by the Sant Pau Research Institute in collaboration with Sant Pau Hospital and the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute. It involved 10 patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma. The therapy achieved a 100 per cent overall response rate, with 50 per cent of the patients reaching complete remission—no detectable disease on imaging or clinical evaluation.

Of those in complete remission, 60 per cent remained relapse-free after a median follow-up of 34 months, highlighting the long-term efficacy of the therapy.

The treatment demonstrated a favourable safety profile. Six patients experienced Grade 1 cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a common side effect in CAR-T therapies, but no dose-limiting toxicities or neurotoxicities were reported.

Also Read

The study noted strong in vivo persistence of CAR30-positive cells, which were still detectable in 60 per cent of evaluable patients a year after infusion. The therapy encouraged the expansion of less-differentiated memory T cells, such as central memory and stem-like memory T cells—types associated with prolonged therapeutic benefit.

HSP-CAR30 was designed to target a stable region of the CD30 protein, reducing the risk of tumour escape due to antigen shedding—a common issue in CAR-T treatments.

ALSO READ: Love eating chicken? Here's how it could quietly raise your cancer risk Given the promising results, a Phase-II trial has commenced, involving 32 patients, with plans to include 10 more. Preliminary findings show that over 55 per cent have already achieved complete remission.

What is CAR-T cell therapy and how does it treat cancer?

CAR-T stands for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. According to the American Cancer Society, this treatment involves extracting a patient’s T cells (a type of white blood cell), genetically reprogramming them in a lab to recognise and attack cancer cells, and reinfusing them into the patient. Essentially, it supercharges the immune system.

These modified T cells act like guided missiles—identifying, targeting, and destroying cancer cells with high precision.

Why CAR-T therapy is a game-changer for blood cancers like lymphoma

Unlike conventional treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation, which harm both cancerous and healthy cells, CAR-T therapy is highly targeted. This precision translates to improved outcomes and fewer side effects.

Already in use for certain blood cancers such as lymphoma and leukaemia, CAR-T therapy has enabled complete remission in some patients with no other treatment options.

Common side effects of CAR-T therapy and how they are managed

While promising, CAR-T therapy can trigger severe or life-threatening side effects and must be administered in specialised facilities. Patients require close monitoring for several weeks post-infusion.

As CAR T cells multiply, they may release large amounts of cytokines, triggering CRS. Symptoms of CRS include:

High fever and chills

Breathing difficulties

Severe nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Headaches

Rapid heartbeat

Fatigue

Muscle or joint pain

ALSO READ: Hope after chemo: Lymph node removal may boost ovarian cancer survival Healthcare providers are increasingly adept at early detection and management of CRS using appropriate medical interventions.

Risks of neurotoxicity and other adverse effects in CAR-T treatment

CAR-T therapy may also affect the nervous system, causing immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS). Symptoms may include:

Headaches

Confusion or altered consciousness

Seizures or tremors

Speech or comprehension issues

Balance problems

Patients are advised to avoid driving or operating machinery for several weeks after treatment.

Other adverse effects may include:

Allergic reactions during infusion

Electrolyte imbalances

Suppressed immunity, leading to infections

Low blood cell counts, increasing bleeding risk

A small risk of developing secondary blood cancers

ALSO READ: New blood test from Aiims detects cervical cancer earlier, cheaper: Details Patients must report side effects promptly for timely management.

CAR-T treatment in India: Lower cost options like NexCAR19 show promise

Until recently, CAR-T therapy was mostly limited to countries like the US and was prohibitively expensive. But India is catching up.

Indian research institutions and hospitals are developing indigenous CAR-T therapies that are significantly more affordable. For example, IIT Bombay and Tata Memorial Centre are developing NexCAR19, an Indian CAR-T therapy priced at approximately ₹30–40 lakh. Early trials have been encouraging.

How Indian cancer patients could benefit from affordable CAR-T innovation