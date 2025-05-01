Home / Health / The Ice Bucket Challenge is back-this time, to fight a silent epidemic

Revived by US college students after two suicides, the Ice Bucket Challenge returns to raise mental health awareness and funds for youth-focused nonprofit Active Minds

Participants are encouraged to pour ice water over themselves, post the video on social media with the hashtag #SpeakYourMIND, and donate to Active Minds, a nonprofit focused on mental health education for youth. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Remember the Ice Bucket Challenge, when our social media feeds were flooded with videos of people dumping buckets of ice water over their heads? It’s making a comeback, with a new mission.
 
In 2014, people dumped freezing water over their heads to raise awareness for a neurodegenerative disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Now, in 2025, the viral sensation has returned, aiming to sensitise people about mental health issues.

Why the Ice Bucket Challenge is trending again in 2025—for mental health

The revival, dubbed the #SpeakYourMIND Ice Bucket Challenge, was initiated by Wade Jefferson, a junior at the University of South Carolina. After losing two friends to suicide, Jefferson partnered with USC’s MIND (Mental Illness Needs Discussion) Club to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention among young people.
 
The goal of the 2025 challenge is to destigmatise mental health issues and promote open conversations about mental wellbeing.
 
Participants are encouraged to pour ice water over themselves, post the video on social media with the hashtag #SpeakYourMIND, and donate to Active Minds, a nonprofit focused on mental health education for youth.
 
Meet the college student behind the #SpeakYourMIND mental health campaign

The challenge has quickly gained traction on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, with notable figures such as YouTuber and media personality Mr Beast, American football quarterback Peyton Manning, Carson Daly, and YouTuber and make-up artist James Charles among others joining in. The campaign has also seen widespread participation from students and young adults across the US. 
 
 
 

How the 2025 Ice Bucket Challenge supports youth mental health funding

The 2025 campaign has so far raised over $394,413 in just a few days, and the aim is to raise $500,000, according to the official website of Active Minds 

How the original 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge compares to the 2025 version

The original 2014 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge was a massive success, raising approximately $220 million worldwide for ALS research, with $115 million going directly to the ALS Association. The campaign saw participation from over 17 million people globally.

Mental health experts raise concerns about social performance activism

While the resurgence of the challenge has been widely welcomed, concerns have been raised regarding the suitability of its format, particularly in the context of mental health advocacy. Critics note a fundamental contradiction in promoting awareness around mental health issues through a mechanism rooted in public nomination and social performance. Such a format, they argue, risks evolving into a popularity-driven exercise, where the act of nominating peers may inadvertently marginalise those who are left out, potentially exacerbating feelings of exclusion and isolation.  For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS
