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Heatwaves may be causing hidden health stress among working Indians: Study

An analysis of more than 22,000 health records found rising signs of dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and kidney stress among healthy adults during peak summer months

Heatwaves
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One of the most striking findings was a 59 per cent increase in low-sodium cases during the summer months. | Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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India’s ongoing intense summer heatwaves might be quietly triggering dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and kidney stress among healthy working adults, according to a new analysis of more than 22,000 routine health check-up records conducted by Plum.
 
The study compared biomarker data from peak summer months between March and May with cooler winter months from November to February and found a sharp rise in clinically abnormal readings linked to heat stress and dehydration.
 
Among the clearest signals was concentrated urine, a direct marker of dehydration, which was 25 per cent more common in summer, affecting nearly one in three patients. Acidic urine, another indicator of kidney stress linked to dehydration, rose 28 per cent during the same period.
 
One of the most striking findings was a 59 per cent increase in low-sodium cases during the summer months. Researchers said the trend points not to sodium loss from sweating alone, but to excessive intake of plain water without adequate electrolyte replacement, resulting in dilution of blood sodium levels. “The fix isn’t just more water, it’s electrolytes,” the analysis noted.
 
Magnesium deficiency showed the sharpest rise among all biomarkers studied, with cases more than tripling during the summer months. Magnesium is lost through sweat and cannot be replenished through water alone, making prolonged heat exposure a potential trigger for fatigue, cramps and irregular heartbeat.
 
The analysis also found elevated calcium levels associated with kidney stone risk during dehydration were nearly twice as common in summer compared with winter, though the overall incidence remained low.
 
Blood-related biomarkers also shifted during heatwave months. Low haemoglobin levels were 18 per cent higher in summer, while low haematocrit and low iron levels rose to 13 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively. Researchers said these changes likely reflect the body’s natural cooling response, in which blood plasma expands during prolonged heat exposure, diluting red blood cell concentration.
 
The dataset covered approximately 22,167 health check-up records between October 2025 and May 2026, with one record retained per patient. To ensure a fair comparison, summer and winter cohorts were matched by age, gender and health check-up package type.
 
Interestingly, the findings emerge not from hospitalised heatstroke patients, but from otherwise healthy urban professionals undergoing routine annual check-ups. The trends suggest that the physiological effects of extreme heat may already be visible in everyday health data, even outside emergency medical settings.
 
The findings come as India experiences increasingly frequent and prolonged heatwaves, with health experts warning that rising temperatures could create a growing burden of silent and cumulative health stress across the population.

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Topics :HeatwavesDehydrationHealth risks

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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