Next-gen obesity drug curbs sleep apnea, aids weight loss: Eli Lilly

Drugmaker Eli Lilly presented trial results to medical professionals on Saturday showing its next-generation obesity drug retatrutide curbed sleep apnea severity in addition to boosting weight loss and helping knee pain.

In a Phase 3 trial, Lilly found a weekly injection of retatrutide reduced moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea severity by 60.6 per cent in adults with obesity. Lilly's older drug Zepbound is approved for the condition.

In the same trial, the drug reduced knee osteoarthritis pain by up to 73.1 per cent, Lilly found. The results were presented at an American Diabetes Association conference in New Orleans.

Lilly previously disclosed results of the two studies presented on Saturday showing patients with obesity lost 28 per cent of body weight and adults with type 2 diabetes experienced significant drops in blood sugar levels.