ICMR predicts surge in cancer cases between 2022 and 2045 in BRICS nations

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research conducted a study that reveals cancer cases and deaths are likely to surge between 2022 and 2045, in India.

The study conducted on BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) observed the cancer cases, deaths and quality of life and found that India and South Africa showed similar tendency for the rise in cancer cases. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India has witnessed a rapid surge in cancer cases, especially mouth cancers. Men are mostly diagnosed with lip and mouth cancer while women with breast cancer, the latest study revealed.

The highest cancer death rates for both men and women are recorded in South Africa while Russia tops the chart for cancer-related deaths among women and South Africa again led the most deaths due to cancer among women.

Among BRICS countries except India, lung cancer is the top cause of cancer-related deaths. While in India, breast cancer was the main reason for the highest number of cancer-related deaths.

The impact of cancers, especially in terms of life years lost, was mostly due to lurelated cancers, such as cancers of the trachea and bronchus, across the countries.

India is an exception here too, where breast cancer had the biggest impact.

The researchers said socioeconomic factors explain this phenomenon. They explain, “A prior review indicated that BRICS countries accounted for 33.6% of new breast cancer cases worldwide and 36.9% of global breast cancer deaths. Additionally, these countries experienced a significant upward trend in breast cancer incidence.”

“Although the BRICS countries anticipate sustained economic growth and have viable cancer control plans, it is essential to investigate cancer risk factors and health systems influencing cancer incidence and outcomes,” the researchers wrote.