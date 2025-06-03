Home / Health / India reports 5 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 4,026

India reports 5 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 4,026

Covid-19 update: Kerala continues to be the most affected state, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi

covid
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
India reported five deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with active caseload rising to 4,026 as of Tuesday, June 3, up from 3,961 reported the previous day. This marks an increase of 65 new cases within a 24-hour span.
 
Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 4,000, with Kerala continuing to be the most affected state, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.
 
Four of the five deceased were elderly individuals with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and pneumonia.

Statewise Covid cases

State Active Cases New Cases (Last 24 Hours) Deaths (Last 24 Hours)
Kerala 1,416 -19 1
Maharashtra 494 -12 2
Gujarat 397 +59 0
Delhi 393 -90 0
West Bengal 372 +41 1
Karnataka 311 +58 0
Tamil Nadu 215 +26 1
 

Govt asks healthcare facilities

In response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, states and Union Territories (UTs) have issued advisories, urging both government and private healthcare facilities to ensure they are well-equipped. This includes maintaining sufficient beds, oxygen supplies, antibiotics, and other essential medications.
 
Students, teachers, and non-teaching staff in Karnataka have been seen wearing masks and maintaining distance as a precautionary measure.
 
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has sought a status report from the central government on measures taken concerning sample collection, collection centres, and the transportation of samples.
 

Majority of Covid-19 cases mild: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found the majority of cases to be mild. The identified subvariants include LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1, with the first three being the most dominant.
 
Additionally, as of May 2025, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as 'Variants Under Monitoring', a designation just below 'Variants of Concern' or 'Variants of Interest'. 
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

