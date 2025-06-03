India reports 5 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 4,026

India reported five deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with active caseload rising to 4,026 as of Tuesday, June 3, up from 3,961 reported the previous day. This marks an increase of 65 new cases within a 24-hour span.

Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 4,000, with Kerala continuing to be the most affected state, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

Four of the five deceased were elderly individuals with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and pneumonia.