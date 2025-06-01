Delhi schoolkids face surge in obesity and hypertension, warns Aiims study

Health issues like obesity, high blood pressure or even high cholesterol are no longer problems that only adults deal with. A new study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), Delhi — funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and published in the medical journal PLOS One — reveals that school-going children in the national capital are facing a serious health crisis.

Private school kids five times more likely to be obese, says Aiims

Hypertension now affects nearly one in 14 children in both private and public schools. The report also highlights that many slim-looking kids are metabolically unhealthy on the inside. Titled Cardio-metabolic traits and its socioeconomic differentials among school children, including metabolically obese normal weight phenotypes in India, the study finds that children in private schools are over five times more likely to be obese.Hypertension now affects nearly one in 14 children in both private and public schools. The report also highlights that many slim-looking kids are metabolically unhealthy on the inside.

What does the Aiims study reveal about children’s health? Conducted across five schools in Delhi and involving 3,888 children aged 6–19 years, the Aiims study paints a dual picture of malnutrition in urban India: obesity and underweight. Obesity prevalence: 22.70 per cent in private schools vs 4.48 per cent in public schools

22.70 per cent in private schools vs 4.48 per cent in public schools Central obesity (belly fat): 16.77 per cent (private) vs 1.83 per cent (public)

16.77 per cent (private) vs 1.83 per cent (public) Hypertension: 7.37 per cent among urban adolescents across school types

7.37 per cent among urban adolescents across school types Underweight: Nearly five times more prevalent in public schools

Nearly five times more prevalent in public schools Hidden risks: 43 per cent of adolescents with normal weight are metabolically unhealthy

43 per cent of adolescents with normal weight are metabolically unhealthy Impaired fasting glucose: 20.74 per cent (private) vs 10.93 per cent (public)

20.74 per cent (private) vs 10.93 per cent (public) Dyslipidemia (abnormal blood fat levels): Seen in ~33 per cent of students

Seen in ~33 per cent of students Metabolic syndrome: 5.76 per cent in private schools vs 1.75 per cent in public schools Why are obesity and BP rising more in private schools? According to lead author Dr M Kalaivani, Assistant Professor of Biostatistics at Aiims-Delhi, private school environments often mirror high-income lifestyles with sedentary routines, reduced physical activity, and easy access to calorie-dense foods. Junk food is rampant, screen time is high, and physical education is often sidelined.

Even public school children are not immune. “They may not afford large, high-priced packs of nutritious food, but they often consume cheap, fried street food,” Dr Kalaivani told Business Standard. The calorie load is high, but nutritional value is low. What is MONW syndrome and how does it affect normal-weight kids? The study highlights a surprising trend: children with normal or even underweight body mass index (BMI) often have hidden fat accumulation and abnormal metabolic markers — a condition called Metabolically Obese Normal Weight (MONW), or Metabolically Obese Underweight (MOUW). MONW prevalence: 42.86 per cent among normal-BMI adolescents

42.86 per cent among normal-BMI adolescents Higher in public schools: 46.39 per cent vs 35.33 per cent in private

46.39 per cent vs 35.33 per cent in private Most common issue: Low HDL (good cholesterol) in 62 per cent of affected public school children What are the health risks of obesity and metabolic syndrome in kids? These are not just temporary issues. As children grow, these conditions increase long-term risk of:

Type 2 diabetes

Heart disease and stroke

Lifelong obesity

Mental health problems Dr Nikhil Tandon, co-investigator and Head of Endocrinology & Metabolism at Aiims, said, “Early-life parameters are predictive of adult disease. Overnutrition is just as dangerous as undernutrition.” What role do schools play in this health crisis? Schools are both part of the problem and the solution: Private schools: Often offer canteens with unhealthy food choices and minimal physical activity

Often offer canteens with unhealthy food choices and minimal physical activity Public schools: Struggle with carbohydrate-heavy mid-day meals and rising screen exposure Aiims researchers urge schools to overhaul food policies, prioritise physical activity, and embed health education into daily learning.