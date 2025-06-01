Delhi schoolkids face surge in obesity and hypertension, warns Aiims study

Private school kids five times more likely to be obese, says Aiims
What does the Aiims study reveal about children’s health?
- Obesity prevalence: 22.70 per cent in private schools vs 4.48 per cent in public schools
- Central obesity (belly fat): 16.77 per cent (private) vs 1.83 per cent (public)
- Hypertension: 7.37 per cent among urban adolescents across school types
- Underweight: Nearly five times more prevalent in public schools
- Hidden risks: 43 per cent of adolescents with normal weight are metabolically unhealthy
- Impaired fasting glucose: 20.74 per cent (private) vs 10.93 per cent (public)
- Dyslipidemia (abnormal blood fat levels): Seen in ~33 per cent of students
- Metabolic syndrome: 5.76 per cent in private schools vs 1.75 per cent in public schools
Why are obesity and BP rising more in private schools?
What is MONW syndrome and how does it affect normal-weight kids?
- MONW prevalence: 42.86 per cent among normal-BMI adolescents
- Higher in public schools: 46.39 per cent vs 35.33 per cent in private
- Most common issue: Low HDL (good cholesterol) in 62 per cent of affected public school children
What are the health risks of obesity and metabolic syndrome in kids?
- Type 2 diabetes
- Heart disease and stroke
- Lifelong obesity
- Mental health problems
What role do schools play in this health crisis?
- Private schools: Often offer canteens with unhealthy food choices and minimal physical activity
- Public schools: Struggle with carbohydrate-heavy mid-day meals and rising screen exposure
How can parents help reverse the trend?
What needs to change to protect children’s health?
- Enhancing mid-day meals with more protein and fibre
- Ensuring mandatory physical activity in all schools
- Reducing screen time and encouraging healthy snacks
- Conducting routine screenings for early metabolic markers
- Launching parent education programs on balanced diets
