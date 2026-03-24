India gets cheap GLP-1 drugs: What you must know before trying it

Prices have dropped by up to 70–90 per cent, and industry experts expect over 50 variants from more than 40 companies to flood the market soon.

It sounds like a breakthrough moment for a country battling rising obesity and diabetes.

However, are these drugs a medical revolution or the beginning of a new risk? Business Standard asks doctors.

Are cheaper GLP-1 drugs in India as effective as original brands?

“They can be, but not automatically,” says Dr Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi.

“Generic drugs have made treatment more accessible by offering a lower-cost option… When manufactured under proper regulatory standards, generics can provide effectiveness and safety comparable to innovator brands,” explains Dr Gautam. But GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide are complex molecules. Adding nuance to this, Dr Balkishan Gupta, Group Director (Surgical Disciplines & General, MIS, GI, Laser & Robotic Surgery), Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Sector 20, Faridabad, explains that while generics have the same active ingredient, they may not be biologically identical due to differences in excipients, delivery devices, or storage conditions. Who should take GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide? “These are not lifestyle drugs. Semaglutide is intended for patients with type 2 diabetes and for those with obesity, particularly with comorbid conditions,” says Dr Gautam.

Dr Gupta adds that it should only be prescribed after a thorough metabolic evaluation. Both experts raise a red flag on a growing trend of using these drugs for cosmetic or quick weight loss. They warned that these drugs are not for: Quick slimming

Wedding prep

“Lose 5 kilos in a month” goals “They are not meant for aesthetic purposes or short-term weight reduction,” Dr Gautam stresses. What are the risks of using GLP-1 drugs without supervision? According to the doctors, the common side effects include: Nausea

Vomiting

Constipation or diarrhoea

Loss of appetite More serious risks are: Pancreatitis

Gallbladder disease

Kidney issues

Rarely, thyroid tumours “Unsupervised use increases the risk of incorrect dosing, dehydration, and nutritional deficiencies,” warns Dr Gupta.

Dr Gautam adds another overlooked point that long-term use without proper diet and exercise can lead to muscle loss and imbalance. Is misuse increasing as GLP-1 drugs get cheaper in India? Both doctors express concern about the misuse of cheaper GLP-1 drugs. According to their everyday experience with patients, they say that with prices dropping, the following patterns are emerging: Self-medication

Buying online without prescriptions

Using unverified or compounded versions

Incorrect dosing “There is a risk of these drugs being treated as over-the-counter solutions, which they are not,” says Dr Gautam. What should you check before taking GLP-1 weight-loss injections? The doctors stress that before you even consider starting, pause and ask yourself:

Have you had a full medical evaluation (blood sugar, liver, kidney tests)?

Do you actually meet the clinical criteria (diabetes or obesity with risks)?

Has a qualified doctor prescribed it?

Are you buying it from a licensed pharmacy, not online shortcuts?

Are you starting with a low dose and gradual escalation?

Do you have a plan for regular follow-ups and monitoring?

Are you ready to commit to diet + strength training alongside the drug? ALSO READ: Fake obesity drugs are booming globally: Lancet report raises alarm And most importantly, it is important to remember that this is not a quick fix. It’s a long-term medical decision.