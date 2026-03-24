Govt intensifies checks on illegal sale, misuse of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday stepped up regulatory surveillance on the sale and promotion of weight-loss drugs in India, amid rising concerns over misuse. The move comes as cheaper versions of these medicines enter the market following a key patent expiry, making them far more widely available.

At least half a dozen Indian companies have already launched cheaper versions of popular GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, and industry insiders expect over 50 variants from more than 40 companies to hit the market in the coming months.

Flagging concerns around easy availability, the ministry said the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has “intensified its regulatory surveillance against the drug’s unauthorised sale and promotion”.

According to the official statement, authorities are worried about:

Easy, almost on-demand availability

Sales through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and even wellness clinics

Use without proper medical supervision

“With the recent introduction of multiple generic variants of GLP-1-based weight-loss drugs in the Indian market, concerns have emerged regarding their on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness clinics,” the ministry said in a statement.

It warned that the use of such drugs without proper medical supervision “may lead to serious adverse effects and related health risks”.

Taking cognisance of the situation, the drug regulator, in collaboration with state authorities, has initiated targeted enforcement actions to curb malpractices across the pharmaceutical supply chain and prevent unauthorised sales and use.

As part of the crackdown, audits and inspections were carried out at 49 entities, including online pharmacy warehouses, wholesalers, retailers, and wellness and slimming clinics across multiple regions. Notices have also been issued to entities found violating norms.

Earlier this month, on March 10, the regulator issued a comprehensive advisory to manufacturers, explicitly prohibiting surrogate advertisements and any form of indirect promotion that could mislead consumers or encourage off-label use.

According to the ministry, these GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are not meant for casual use or aesthetic weight-loss decisions and must be prescribed only by:

Endocrinologists

Internal medicine specialists

In some cases, cardiologists

Why misuse of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs can be risky

According to Dr Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, these drugs are powerful because they alter appetite signalling, slow gastric emptying, and influence blood sugar regulation. He warned that without proper medical supervision, these drugs can cause:

Severe gastrointestinal side effects

Nutritional deficiencies

Hormonal imbalance

In rare cases, more serious complications like pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, kidney issues

“The misuse of weight-loss drugs without clinical oversight can lead to severe health complications. Patient safety remains paramount,” the statement added.

The government has indicated that surveillance will be further intensified in the coming weeks, warning that non-compliance will attract strict action, including cancellation of licences, penalties, and prosecution under applicable laws.