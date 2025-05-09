Indian hospitals on alert as border tensions escalate; drills underway

As tensions across the border flare up, hospitals across India are preparing for emergencies that may arise due to the India-Pakistan escalation. The Union health ministry on Friday held a high-level review meeting to assess emergency health preparedness.

Hospitals and medical institutions have been advised to ensure the availability of essential drugs, an adequate supply of blood, oxygen, and trauma care kits.

“They have also been asked to coordinate with state and district administrations, the armed forces, and regional associations of doctors, nurses, paramedics, private sector hospitals and charitable institutions to strengthen the emergency response networks in a collaborative manner,” the ministry stated.

Meanwhile, hospitals across India have begun preparing for contingencies amid continuing cross-border shelling from Pakistan, which has already killed over 16 people and injured several others. While Centre-run hospitals have started conducting mock drills and training programmes for essential staff and doctors, private facilities too have activated their emergency preparedness protocols in response to advisories shared by local authorities. A spokesperson for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, told Business Standard that the facility has conducted a mass casualty management mock drill. However, there was no information regarding the cancellation of leaves for doctors and essential staff.

AIIMS New Delhi and other central government-run hospitals have also mobilised doctors and nurses with supplies for ready deployment. On the other hand, a spokesperson for the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi said that doctors’ leaves are expected to be cancelled soon, with similar orders anticipated for other Centre-run health facilities in the capital such as Lady Hardinge Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital. “Specialists in internal medicine, surgeons and anaesthetists are also trained to treat emergency situations arising from nuclear, biological and chemical warfare,” the spokesperson added. Fortis Hospital in Amritsar, which is just 30 km from the international border, told Business Standard that it has activated emergency preparedness protocols to ensure readiness for any medical emergencies.

“In compliance with International Red Cross guidelines, a red cross has been clearly marked on the hospital rooftop to aid aerial identification during emergencies,” it added. The emergency protocol includes reserving select beds for emergency admissions, mobilising a rapid response team, and stocking critical drugs, medical consumables, and blood bank resources. Wholesale distributors of medicines in Jammu said that while there are currently no supply disruptions, delays could arise if the conflict continues. “J&K has seen landslides, which have halted the movement of goods in the Union Territory. With Jammu being targeted in the shelling, the combined effect on medicine supplies can only be assessed in the next two to three days,” said a Jammu-based distributor.

Ravindra Sankhala, principal specialist at Shri Jawahir Government District Hospital, said that multiple mock drills have been conducted at their facility. These included siren alerts, immediate deployment of emergency response teams, and formation of dedicated teams comprising four doctors and ten officers to handle small-scale casualties. “Due to a blackout from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., there is minimal movement on the roads. We are only attending to emergency cases, while non-critical patients are advised to return home to ensure bed availability for potential casualties,” he added. Similar drills also took place at premier central hospitals such as PGIMER, Chandigarh, and JIPMER, Puducherry.

“For capacity expansion, additional training modules in CPR, first aid and basic life support are being rolled out with support from the Indian Red Cross Society, the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), AIIMS New Delhi and iGOT,” the health ministry said. In Friday’s review meeting, Health Minister J P Nadda directed all states to ensure that medical emergency response systems remain adequately equipped and functional at all times. He also directed that ground-level linkages with all state governments at the district level—especially in border states—be effectively established to ensure immediate emergency healthcare. According to several reports, the Centre is placing special emphasis on northern border states such as Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, which have witnessed major civilian casualties in cross-border shelling from Pakistan. Portable and mobile healthcare facilities called Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri (BHISHM) cubes have been dispatched to Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu and Kashmir, while AIIMS Jammu has been asked to accept all referral patients from these areas.

Not just border states, but hospitals in major cities like Mumbai have also begun preparations. Joy Chakraborty, chief operating officer of PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, said the hospital is setting up training sessions with civil defence officials for its staff. George Alex, western India regional business head at HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG), said their facilities in Colaba and Borivali are actively conducting internal drills focused on the safe and efficient transfer of patients. “In addition, we have reinforced our alternate backup power systems to remain fully operational during extended power outages. Our teams are also undergoing disaster management protocol drills, including patient triage procedures, to strengthen our readiness for both internal and external disasters,” he added.