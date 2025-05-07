Fear, uncertainty, anxiety: Here's how to keep calm amid border tension

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 28 civilians, tension has intensified at the India-Pakistan border. The Government of India is preparing civilians for worst-case scenarios by conducting mock drills in 244 districts of the country on Tuesday ( check the full list of districts here ). When military activities escalate, air raid drills and distressing news alerts dominate daily life, the mental stability of the civilians may be affected.

As the situation remains volatile, here’s what psychologists and trauma experts say one can do to manage anxiety and stay mentally strong.

How war-like tension affects the brain and body

“You cannot change the geopolitical situation,” says Ms Sheena Sood, Consultant Psychologist at P D Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, “but you can control the emotional atmosphere at home.”

“War is one of the most primitive threats to human survival,” says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali. “Our nervous system activates into a constant state of fight-or-flight.”

That state can lead to insomnia, anxiety, irritability, headaches, breathing problems, and even flare-ups of existing health conditions.

Media exposure and mental health: Finding a healthy balance

Continuous doom-scrolling can heighten anxiety, especially in homes with children or elderly family members. Experts recommend consuming news only once or twice a day through credible outlets in order to stay informed correctly. “Too much exposure amplifies nervousness and fear,” Sood notes.

Why validating emotions during crisis matters

“It’s okay to feel nervous,” says Sood. Instead of brushing off fear with phrases like “Don’t worry” or “It will be fine,” acknowledge the emotion. Validation calms the nervous system and supports emotional regulation.

Mental health tools: Reassure, routine, and regulate

Remind yourself and your family that right now, in this moment, you are safe. “Remind each other that governments are equipped to protect and support people. Faith in resilience matters,” said Kapoor.

Keep daily routines stable, like meals, playtime, and bedtime. Add grounding techniques and deep breathing to regulate stress.

Use the grounding 5-4-3-2-1 technique to reduce panic

A quick way to re-center and ground yourself:

Name 5 things you see

4 things you can touch

3 sounds you hear

2 smells you can identify

1 taste you notice

This sensory reset helps manage panic and overwhelm.

Helping children cope with war anxiety through creativity

Drawing peace symbols, writing stories, and helping with small emergency tasks (like packing water) can empower children. “Creative redirection eases their anxiety,” says Sood.

Supporting senior citizens during border-related stress

Elderly people may carry memories of past conflicts. Instead of triggering fear, invite them to share stories of resilience. Engage them in calming activities like making tea, prayer sessions, or family rituals.

Building a calm emergency plan for families in conflict zones

When to consult a mental health expert during crisis

It may be time to consult a mental health professional if someone:

Is not sleeping or eating for more than 2–3 days

Talks constantly about war or death

Shows signs of withdrawal or aggression

“Hope and positivity aren’t luxuries,” Kapoor says. “They are protective mental tools during distress.”