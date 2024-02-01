Home / Health / India sees single-day rise of 160 Covid infections, active cases at 1,338

India sees single-day rise of 160 Covid infections, active cases at 1,338

A majority (around 92 per cent) of the total active cases are under home isolation

At its peak, 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021 | Photo: Freepik
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 10:35 AM IST
India saw a single-day rise of 160 Covid cases, while the number of active cases stood at 1,338, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

One death from Maharashtra was reported in 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases had begun to increase after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

After December 5, a maximum of a single-day rise of 841 new cases was reported on December 31, 2023, which is 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said.

A majority (around 92 per cent) of the total active cases are under home isolation, they said.

"The currently available data suggests that the JN.1 variant is neither leading to an exponential rise in the new cases nor a surge in hospitalisation and mortality," the official source stated.

India has witnessed three waves of Covid-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the delta wave in April-June 2021.

At its peak, 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, there have been more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

