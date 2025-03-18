India takes lead in global fight against tuberculosis, says ICMR

India has reduced missing tuberculosis (TB) cases from 15 lakh in 2015 to 2.5 lakh in 2023, with TB incidence rates dropping by 17.7 per cent and TB deaths decreasing by 21.4 per cent since 2015, claimed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

ICMR highlighted the need for affordable and scalable innovations in active case finding among asymptomatic individuals.

A key focus at the summit was the development and deployment of new diagnostic and treatment tools to improve early detection and treatment outcomes. The ICMR validated three indigenous handheld X-ray devices designed for community screening, which offer advantages of portability, low weight, and reduced radiation exposure. These devices have been integrated into India's 100-day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign across 455 high-priority districts.

A key focus at the summit was the development and deployment of new diagnostic and treatment tools to improve early detection and treatment outcomes. The ICMR validated three indigenous handheld X-ray devices designed for community screening, which offer advantages of portability, low weight, and reduced radiation exposure. These devices have been integrated into India’s 100-day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign across 455 high-priority districts.

"AI-enabled chest X-ray interpretation through DeepCXR, developed in partnership with the Institute of Plasma Research, Ahmedabad, is expected to be a game-changer in detecting presumptive TB cases quickly and initiating treatment," said Anupriya Patel, minister of state for health and family welfare.

ICMR also validated the CyTb skin test for detecting latent TB infection, developed by the Serum Institute of India. The test outperformed the expensive interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA), making it more feasible for resource-limited settings. Additionally, the indigenous PathoDetectTM molecular diagnostic test enables simultaneous detection of TB and drug resistance, improving early diagnosis and treatment success rates.

New shorter-duration, more effective treatment regimens have also been introduced under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). Oral Bedaquiline-containing regimens have improved drug-resistant TB treatment success rates from 68 per cent in 2020 to 75 per cent in 2022. The introduction of the mBPaL regimen (Bedaquiline, Pretomanid, Linezolid) has shown 80 per cent efficacy in treating multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB), reducing treatment duration to six months.

To support patient recovery, the government has enhanced the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana by providing financial assistance for TB patients of up to Rs 1,000 per month, effective from November 1, 2024. The Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative has also expanded, with over 2.81 lakh new volunteers providing food baskets and other support to TB patients and their families.

Experts at the summit stressed the importance of affordability, scalability, and operational integration of these innovations into existing healthcare systems. The Quantiplus MTB FAST Detection Kit, developed by Huwel Lifesciences, was highlighted as a breakthrough. This open-system RT-PCR kit, with a sensitivity of 86 per cent and specificity of 96 per cent, is designed to leverage over 3,300 RT-PCR machines deployed during the Covid-19 pandemic, significantly enhancing TB testing capacity.

Health Technology Assessment India, under the Department of Health Research, evaluated the economic and clinical value of these tools. "Ensuring that these innovations are affordable and accessible at scale will be critical for sustainable TB elimination," said a senior ICMR official.

The summit underscored India’s growing role as a leader in TB innovation, driven by its vibrant research ecosystem and strong government commitment. Experts called for increased global collaboration, operational research, and cross-border learning to accelerate progress toward TB elimination worldwide.

"The scale and diversity of India’s response to TB elimination are unmatched. By combining scientific innovation with grassroots mobilisation, India is setting a model for the world," Patel concluded.