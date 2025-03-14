Home / India News / Parliamentary panel expresses concern over underuse of funds under PM-ABHIM

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over underuse of funds under PM-ABHIM

The parliamentary panel, chaired by Samajwadi Party (SP) member Ram Gopal Yadav, expressed concerns over the scheme's absorption capacity and the professional efficiency of its implementing agency

Parliament, New Parliament
While acknowledging progress under PM-ABHIM, the committee flagged concerns over the slow pace of project execution| (Photo: PTI)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
The parliamentary standing committee on health has urged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to address the persistent underutilisation of funds allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). The committee recommended measures to improve fund absorption and expedite project execution under the scheme.
 
According to official data, the ministry allocated Rs 3,200 crore for PM-ABHIM in the Budgetary Estimate (BE) for FY25, but the Revised Estimate (RE) reduced it to Rs 3,000 crore. Of this, only Rs 2,007 crore, or 66.9 per cent, had been utilised by February 2025. Similarly, in FY24, the BE earmarked Rs 4,200 crore for the scheme, but the revised allocation was halved to Rs 2,100 crore. The final expenditure for FY23 stood at Rs 1,805 crore, 85 per cent of RE for that year. 
Budget allocation and utilisation under PM-ABHIM
       
Financial Year BE (in Rs cr) RE (in Rs cr) Actuals (in RS cr)
2021-22 NA# 585 584
2022-23 4,176 1,885 1,228
2023-24 4,200 2,100 1,805
2024-25 3,200 3,000 2,007*
2025-26 4,200 NA NA
       
#: Mission laucnhed in October 2021; * expenditure till Feb 7, 2025
     
BE: Budget Estimates; RE: Revised Estimates
           

Concerns over fund utilisation and project execution

The parliamentary panel, chaired by Samajwadi Party (SP) member Ram Gopal Yadav, expressed concerns over the scheme’s absorption capacity and the professional efficiency of its implementing agency. The committee highlighted a pattern of slow fund utilisation, particularly in the early stages of the financial year, despite PM-ABHIM being a capital-intensive programme.
 
“The data clearly shows consistent underutilisation of allocated funds, particularly in the initial phases of each fiscal year, despite the capital-intensive infrastructure projects under the scheme,” the report stated.
 
The panel noted that while the health ministry attributed the slow expenditure to the lead time required for capital expenditure projects, the recurring downward revision from BE to RE suggested a systemic issue.
 
To improve fund disbursement, the committee recommended releasing a larger portion of the annual budget in the first quarter, contingent on states submitting detailed project implementation plans and timelines. This, it argued, would allow for early initiation of infrastructure projects, reducing delays and ensuring more consistent expenditure throughout the financial year.

Lagging completion rates and execution bottlenecks

While acknowledging progress under PM-ABHIM, the committee flagged concerns over the slow pace of project execution.
 
PM-ABHIM, a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS), aims to strengthen health infrastructure at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels over five years (FY22 to FY26). Key components include building-less Sub-Health Centres (SHCs) in rural areas, Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (U-AAMs), Block Public Health Units (BPHUs), Integrated Public Health Laboratories (IPHLs), and Critical Care Blocks (CCBs).
 
Data from the health ministry revealed that while work initiation had improved across various components between FY22 and FY25, completion rates remained low. Of the 13,081 component units approved under the mission, only 5,682 have been completed, translating to an overall completion rate of around 43 per cent. 
Work Rate on major components under PM-ABHIM
Components Units Approved Work Started % rate Work Completed % rate
Building-less SHC 7808 5394 69 3019 39
Urban AAM 3051 2085 68 2085 68
Block Public Health Units 1324 890 67 405 31
Integrated Public Health Labs 504 355 70 163 32
Critical Care Blocks 394 289 73 10 3
Total 13,081 9,013 69 5,682 43
           
SHC: Sub-Health Centre; AAM: Ayushman Arogya Mandir
          
Source: Parliamentary Committee Report
          
  Among various components, only Urban AAMs have recorded a completion rate above 50 per cent, with others lagging. The panel specifically raised concerns over the dismal 3 per cent completion rate for CCB units, with only 10 of the 394 approved units operational.
 
The report noted that while the ministry had undertaken measures to accelerate progress, including preponing activities and conducting regular reviews, land acquisition remained a major hurdle, particularly for CCBs.

Need for closer monitoring and technical support

The panel emphasised that while the scheme’s objective of strengthening healthcare infrastructure was commendable, timely project completion required closer monitoring.
 
“The department should focus on providing technical assistance and capacity building to states to expedite project approvals and implementation, thereby mitigating delays and ensuring the timely achievement of the scheme's objectives,” the report stated.
First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

