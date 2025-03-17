Diarrhoea and viral infections spur sales of probiotics, shows data

Probiotics and oral electrolytes sales have been growing at a fast clip in the gastrointestinal therapy segment, clocking a 23 per cent and 21 per cent five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), respectively, according to data sourced from market research firm Pharmarack.

Antidiarrheals and anti-flatulents have also grown in strong double digits - 36 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively. Sheetal Sapale, vice president, commercial, Pharmarack told Business Standard that the gastrointestinal segment is one of the fastest growing segments in the Indian Pharma Market (IPM), and is now ranked the second biggest therapy after cardiac.

The gastro therapy sales have clocked a double-digit five-year CAGR at 13 per cent. It has posted double-digit growth every year in the past five years, she said.