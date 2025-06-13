International Albinism Awareness Day 2025: History, significance and more

Every year on June 13, the International Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD) is celebrated to uphold the human rights of individuals with 'Albinism'. Furthermore, this disease is also linked to a significant level of discrimination.

Due to a lack of knowledge about this condition, people affected by Albinism endure a lot of social hardship and encounter various sorts of prejudice, including disability-based discrimination.

As we observe this day, we can work together to create a more accepting society where those living with this condition can live without prejudice and receive the care they need by utilising research, education, and empathy.

What is Albinism?

A genetic condition known as 'Albinism' causes a person to be born with less melanin pigment than normal. Their skin, hair, and eyes are all colored by a substance called melanin. Additionally, it has a role in the development of the optic nerve, which implies it supports healthy eye function.

The majority of individuals with albinism have extremely pale eyes, skin, and hair. Individual differences may exist in skin tone, eye color, and hair color. The majority of those who have this illness also have minor to severe visual issues.

The Latin word "albus," meaning white, and the term "albino" is used to describe someone who has albinism. However, many individuals with this illness and healthcare providers prefer to use "a person with albinism." Instead of defining a person's identity by a medical condition, this term prioritises the individual.

International Albinism Awareness Day 2025 Theme

"Demanding Our Rights: Protect Our Skin, Preserve Our Lives" is the International Albinism Awareness Day theme 2025. This year's theme emphasises on how skin cancer can be fatal for people with albinism and stresses the value of early discovery, appropriate treatment, and sun protection.

International Albinism Awareness Day 2025: History and Significance

On December 18, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly established the International Albinism Awareness Day. The inaugural IAAD observance was carried out in 2015 after it was decided that June 13 would be the day.