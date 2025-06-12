Hepatitis A outbreak in Kerala: What's causing it and how to stay safe

Rising Hepatitis A case numbers spark alarm in Kerala
- 3,227 confirmed cases and 16 deaths recorded state-wide by April 16, 2025
- Sharp increase from 7,943 cases and 81 deaths in 2024
- In May 2025 alone, more than 50 hepatitis cases reported
What is driving the rise in hepatitis A infections?
What are the symptoms of hepatitis A to watch for?
- Fever and fatigue
- Nausea
- Abdominal pain
- Headache
- Lethargy
- Diarrhoea
- Jaundice (yellowing of eyes/skin)
What steps are authorities taking to control the outbreak?
How can individuals and families protect themselves?
- Drink only boiled, filtered, or purified water; avoid ice from untrusted sources.
- Wash hands with soap before meals and after using the restroom.
- Eat freshly cooked, properly covered food; wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly.
- Consider getting a hepatitis A vaccine, especially if you haven’t been previously infected.
- Be alert for early symptoms and consult a doctor promptly—self-medication can worsen outcomes.
What are the long-term solutions to prevent future outbreaks?
