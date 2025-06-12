India reports 3 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hrs, most active cases in Kerala

India is currently witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.

Two of the fatalities are from Maharashtra while one death has been reported in Madhya Pradesh. All the three victims were elderly with pre-existing respiratory and chronic health conditions.

Health experts have recommended against launching a mass booster vaccination drive in response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, instead advocating a targeted approach for high-risk populations. This includes the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and people with chronic conditions.

Kerala continues to top the chart among states, reporting 2,165 active Covid-19 cases. Gujarat followed with 58 new cases, pushing its active tally to 1,281. Active cases in Delhi fell down to 731.

Citing widespread hybrid immunity, resulting from previous infections and extensive vaccine coverage, experts believe that additional doses for the general public are not warranted at this stage.

They have also underscored the continued importance of following Covid-appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.