Let’s be honest—most of us did not grow up hearing about HPV, let alone vaccines for it. So, what exactly is HPV? It stands for human papillomavirus—a highly common infection that, in some cases, can lead to cervical cancer. Sounds serious? It is. With early and universal vaccination and improved awareness, India is on the brink of a major public health milestone—one that could save thousands of lives annually.

“Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a group of more than 100 related viruses, several of which are known to cause cancer, especially cervical cancer in women. HPV is extremely common and spreads primarily through sexual contact. While most infections are mild and clear up on their own, persistent infection with high-risk HPV types—particularly types 16 and 18—can lead to abnormal cell growth in the cervix, eventually resulting in cancer if untreated,” said Dr Tarjnee Tiwari, MD, Sion Hospital, Mumbai. She is a part of an ongoing research on cervical cancer, its causes and prevention.

Cervical cancer elimination: India’s role in a global mission In 2020, the World Health Assembly set a target to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem, aiming for an incidence rate of fewer than four per 100,000 women by 2030. One of the key goals is to fully vaccinate 90 per cent of girls with the HPV vaccine by age 15. India is among 194 countries that have committed to this global target. Although India has not yet introduced the HPV vaccine in its routine immunisation programme, the government is ramping up capacity-building for frontline workers. The national rollout, currently scheduled for the last quarter of 2025, will depend largely on the success of ongoing localised interventions.

Dr Aabid Amin Bhat, medical director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, told Business Standard, “The government plans to deploy Cervavac, an indigenously developed quadrivalent HPV vaccine, making it affordable and accessible to all sections of society. This initiative will initially target girls aged 9 to 14, with vaccines expected to be delivered through schools and government health centres.” How states are leading HPV vaccination efforts “Through Mission Indradhanush and the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), the government is integrating the HPV vaccine into the national schedule. States like Punjab, Sikkim, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have already launched school-based vaccination drives with high coverage, demonstrating the feasibility of large-scale rollout,” Dr Tiwari added.

Why HPV vaccination is crucial for India Over 1.2 lakh new cervical cancer cases are reported in India each year

One woman dies of cervical cancer every 8 minutes in India

India accounts for nearly one-fifth of global cervical cancer deaths

HPV vaccination can prevent up to 90% of cervical cancer cases “The significance of the HPV vaccine cannot be overstated. Over 90 per cent of cervical cancer cases are linked to HPV infection, making vaccination one of the most effective ways to prevent this deadly disease,” said Dr Tiwari. She added, “The vaccine is most effective when administered before exposure to the virus, which is why it is recommended for girls and boys aged 9–14. Vaccinating boys is also important, as HPV causes cancers of the penis, anus and throat, and boys can spread the virus. The vaccine also protects against genital warts, offering broader health benefits.”

Common challenges and persistent myths With an annual birth cohort of around 24 million, each year’s delay in vaccine implementation results in approximately 12 million girls ageing out of eligibility. Of these, an estimated 160,000 may develop preventable cervical cancer in their lifetimes. “Despite its proven benefits, HPV vaccine coverage in India remains low. Key barriers include high private-sector costs (₹2,000 to over ₹10,000 per dose), lack of awareness, vaccine safety misconceptions and limited rural access. Many families are unaware that the vaccine is safe, effective and life-saving,” said Dr Tiwari. Dr Dhivya Sharona, consultant – gynaecology, Rela Hospital, Chennai, added, “A major misconception is that the vaccine promotes sexual promiscuity or interferes with fertility. While HPV is a sexually transmitted virus, it can also be contracted through partners. The vaccine is preventive and should be administered before the onset of sexual activity.”

She stressed that parents should know the HPV vaccine is not linked to promoting early sexual behaviour. Side effects are usually mild, such as soreness or mild fever. HPV vaccine cost: public vs private access HPV vaccines have been available in India since 2008. Currently, three vaccines are approved: Gardasil 4 by Merck Sharpe & Dohme (₹4,000 per dose)

by Merck Sharpe & Dohme (₹4,000 per dose) Gardasil 9 by MSD (₹11,000 per dose)

by MSD (₹11,000 per dose) Cervavac by Serum Institute of India (₹2,000 per dose) In private hospitals, a full course can cost between ₹4,000 and ₹30,000, depending on the vaccine and number of doses. Under government programmes, Cervavac is available for free or at a nominal cost (₹0–₹400 per dose), greatly improving access for families who could not afford private vaccination.

Pilot programmes show promise Early pilot projects in states like Sikkim, Punjab and Assam have demonstrated high uptake when vaccines were administered through school-based programmes and supported by community outreach. “Sikkim was the first state to implement the programme successfully. The HPV vaccine was provided to school children, both girls and boys, using a two-dose schedule. This approach simplifies logistics, generates stronger immune response, fosters herd immunity and protects against other HPV-related cancers such as anal, penile, vulval, vaginal and oropharyngeal cancers,” said Dr Sharona. Dr Bhat added, “The national strategy will involve coordination between the ministries of health, education and women and child development, as well as training frontline health workers and launching IEC (Information, Education and Communication) campaigns to fight misinformation.”

What Indian parents need to know Is it safe? Yes. Cervavac is manufactured in India by the Serum Institute and approved by Indian regulatory authorities. It is already in use globally. How many doses? As per WHO guidelines, a single dose is now considered effective for the 9–14 age group. A second dose may be advised by doctors in certain cases. Where is it available? Initially through government schools and health centres. Parents can also consult their paediatrician for private availability. Can adults get vaccinated? Sexually active adults, both men and women, can benefit from the HPV vaccine. Women under 45 are encouraged to get vaccinated and screened regularly.