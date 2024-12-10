Is veg diet worsening Vitamin D deficiency among Indian women?

Studies have shown that more than 90 per cent of Indian women do not consume enough Vitamin D through sunlight exposure and food intake. This, according to doctors, is extremely concerning since Vitamin D plays a vital role in maintaining healthy bones and overall well-being of the body.
With Vitamin D levels less than 20 ng/ml in blood serum, they are at serious risk of developing complications like brittle bones, impaired muscle strength, frequent infections, chronic tiredness, and low immunity.
The deficiency of Vitamin D among the women in India is attributed to a number of factors, for instance, among rural women, it could be caused due to long work hours indoors because of gender-based division of labour. Urban women also tend to stay and work mostly indoors, leading to lower exposure to sunlight and Vitamin D production.
The other major factor is dietary choices, which are usually influenced by culture and tradition, especially in India.
'Most natural dietary sources of Vitamin D animal-based'
Speaking to the Business Standard, Dr Vaibhav Bagaria, director of the department of orthopedics at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, said, “India's predominant vegetarian culture could indeed contribute to Vitamin D deficiency, as most of the natural dietary sources of Vitamin D are animal-based, such as fish, liver, and egg yolks. Vegetarian diets typically lack these sources, increasing reliance on fortified foods or supplements.”
On whether vegetarian sources could help supplement the Vitamin D deficiency, he said, “For vegetarians, options include fortified cereals, dairy products, and niche foods like mushrooms. However, these might not be sufficient to meet daily Vitamin D requirements, hence supplementation is often recommended.”
Why do women need to supplement Vitamin D in winters?
“During the winter months, when sunlight exposure is reduced due to shorter days and cooler weather, Vitamin D synthesis significantly decreases, making it imperative for women to supplement their Vitamin D intake to maintain optimal health levels,” says Bagaria.
According to the doctor, the health ramifications of Vitamin D deficiency are significant, particularly concerning bone health. “Women with insufficient Vitamin D levels are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis, a condition characterised by weak and brittle bones. Additionally, Vitamin D deficiency has been linked in some studies to an increased risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even certain types of cancer. During pregnancy, insufficient Vitamin D levels are associated with gestational diabetes and preeclampsia as well as poor skeletal development in infants,” he added.
During pregnancy and breastfeeding, the need for increased levels of Vitamin D becomes significantly crucial, to support critical fetal bone development and calcium homeostasis.
Impact of climate change on Vitamin D synthesis
Talking about the impact of climate change on Vitamin D synthesis, Bagaria said, “It is a potential concern” but not well understood. “Climate change could alter weather patterns, leading to increased pollution and cloud cover, which may reduce the effectiveness of sunlight exposure for Vitamin D synthesis. Furthermore, as temperatures rise, people may avoid sun exposure due to discomfort or heat-related health risks, inadvertently decreasing their Vitamin D levels,” he added.
Experts claim that climate change is likely to influence Vitamin D levels in humans, with increasing temperatures and warm spells resulting in overall elevated 25(OH)D blood concentrations due to increased UVR exposure
in affected populations. However, any direct observations of climate change on Vitamin D levels in human beings are yet to be made.
Medical experts agree that Vitamin D deficiency is a significant health issue for Indian women, exacerbated by dietary patterns and reduced sun exposure in winters. Addressing this deficiency through appropriate dietary choices, supplementation, and lifestyle modifications is crucial for improving overall health and preventing long-term skeletal and systemic diseases. Awareness and proactive management of Vitamin D levels can help mitigate these risks, particularly in the face of evolving climate conditions.