Meningitis sparks alarm: 5 cases reported in Kerala, 26 dead in Nigeria

A meningitis outbreak in Nigeria has claimed the lives of at least 26 people, while five students in Kerala, India, have shown signs of the illness. 200 suspected cases have been recorded since the start of the outbreak in January in the Nigerian state of Kebbi. Keralan health officials have sent samples for testing and are keeping an eye on any suspected cases among schoolchildren.

Two youngsters in Kochi, aged seven and eight, were admitted to two private hospitals today after it was determined that they had cerebral meningitis. According to reports, three more kids have shown symptoms of the disease. The patients are reported to be from the same private school in Ernakulam. According to health professionals, the status of the patients is currently stable. The school is temporarily closed as a precaution.

Masks have been asked to be worn by anyone who has close contact with the affected students. Authorities are also keeping a careful eye on the situation. Meningitis is caused by bacteria, viruses, and fungus and frequently requires prompt antibiotic therapy. If you have a fever, a severe headache, nausea, confusion, or a stiff neck, you should consult a doctor immediately. So, what exactly is Meningitis?

What is meningitis?

Meningitis is a potentially fatal illness that is also referred to as inflammation of the region surrounding your brain and spinal cord. Your meninges offer structure and support while shielding your brain and spinal cord from harm.

They have blood arteries, nerves, and cerebrospinal fluid, which is a protective fluid. Meningitis can be brought on by bacterial and viral infections as well as non-infectious diseases like cancer or head injuries.

Meningitis outbreak: Risk factor

Your age, where you live or travel, and specific medical conditions can all raise your risk of meningitis, experts say. But you run a greater chance of contracting meningitis if you:

• If you're younger than five years old, since children under five account for over 70% of all occurrences of bacterial meningitis.

• If you have a weak immune system since living with illnesses like HIV and cancer can compromise your immune system.

• Living in a group environment, such as a college residence hall

• If you have a leak in your CSF

• Do not possess a spleen

• Live in or visit areas with a high prevalence of infectious infections that can lead to meningitis.

• Possess a persistent blood infection, pneumonia, or ear and nose infections

• If you suffered a head injury

• Having sickle cell disease

• Consume alcoholic beverages.

Meningitis outbreak: Signs and symptoms

According to medical professionals, meningitis symptoms in babies differ from those in children and adults. When you have bacterial meningitis, you may experience acute fever, headache, and stiff neck, and your condition may develop quickly. Other indicators consist of:

• Neck stiffness

• Nausea or vomiting

• Small round spots that look like a rash

• Loss of balance and attention

• Sensitivity to light

• Confusion or altered mental state

• Lack of energy, extreme sleepiness

• Lack of appetite.

Meningitis outbreak: How to prevent it?

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends vaccination against prevalent forms of bacterial meningitis. To prevent bacterial meningitis, the Hib, pneumococcal, and meningococcal vaccines are recommended. To avoid viral meningitis, the MMR and varicella vaccines are recommended.

Additionally, doctors suggest frequent hand washing, particularly before meals and after using restrooms. Also, do not share personal belongings with people who have the illness. Maintain an active lifestyle, eat balanced food, and get enough sleep to boost immunity. To be safe, eat healthily prepared meals and drink clean, filtered water.