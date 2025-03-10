Funds under PRIP scheme likely to be sanctioned by August 2025: DoP

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) is expecting to start the sanctioning of funds amounting to Rs 4,250 crore to select industry players and startups under the second component of its Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech (PRIP) scheme by August 2025.

Pharma Secretary Amit Agrawal on Monday said that the DoP is currently taking feedback from industry stakeholders through an Expression of Interest (EoI) and will hold multiple discussions for the same.

The department had last week sought expressions of interest from interested entities for project funding under the PRIP scheme. “Stakeholders can respond to the EoI by April 7, with the application process expected to start by May 2025,” Agrawal added.

Discussions will be held with partner ministries, industry stakeholders, and venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) firms.

The PRIP scheme, launched in August 2023, aims to promote industry-academia linkages for research and development in the lifesciences segment.

Intended to run for five years from FY24 to FY28, the scheme has two major components—setting up Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in seven National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) and granting funds to startups to promote research in the pharma and medtech sectors.

Agrawal added that all seven NIPERs have established their respective CoEs in the current financial year, with work already started on 67 projects.

Under the second component, he said, “financial assistance will be provided to companies and startups in six priority areas, including new chemical entities, complex generics and biosimilars, precision medicines, medical devices, orphan drugs, and formulations for antimicrobial resistance (AMR).”

These companies or startups will be selected under three categories. In the first category, nine established pharma companies willing to collaborate in research with any government institute of national repute will be selected. “This can include a maximum of three multinational corporations (MNCs), which will have to conduct their trials in India,” Agrawal said.

Similarly, the second group would include 30 projects that have been successfully validated, whereas the third category would include 125 projects from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups registered with DPIIT.

The DoP will provide financial support at the rate of 35 per cent of the total cost incurred or Rs 125 crore (for companies collaborating with government institutes) and Rs 100 crore (for companies operating independently) per company. For startups, the funding will be provided at Rs 1 crore per project.

This will be disbursed on a milestone basis over five years under the benefit-sharing principle.

“The scheme will attract around Rs 17,000 crore in additional investment in research and development in these priority areas and aims to create a pipeline of projects,” Agrawal added.